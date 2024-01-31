People in Need's Project Transforms Education in Northern Iraq

In a significant stride towards improving the quality of education in northern Iraq, People in Need (PIN), in collaboration with the Czech Republic's Foreign Development Cooperation (CZDA) and Education Cannot Wait (ECW), executed a year-long project from January to December 2023. The initiative, aimed at assisting students, teachers, and schools, particularly those accommodating refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs), exhibited a comprehensive range of activities that have left a lasting impact on the education sector in the region.

A Multifaceted Approach to Education

The project encompassed a wealth of activities, including the provision of remedial classes, school greening, climate change awareness programs, student club activities, and Kurdish language courses. In addition, it offered vital psychological-social support to students, undoubtedly a necessity given the region's instability. Furthermore, it facilitated training for teachers and the Department of Education, fortifying the pillars of the education system. The project's comprehensive approach marked a significant shift in tackling the challenges faced by the education sector in northern Iraq.

Notable Impact on Students and Schools

The project's impact is perhaps most discernible in the marked improvement in students' educational and mental well-being. It resulted in a significant uptick in exam performance, particularly in Kurdish language exams, a testament to the effectiveness of the project's initiatives. Notable efforts were made at various schools such as Basirma Camp schools and Ansam Basic School, where infrastructure was improved and amenities enhanced, further contributing to students' educational success.

Supporting Educators and Parent-Teacher Associations

In a bid to foster a supportive and conducive educational environment, the project extended its reach to educators and parent-teacher associations. It provided capacity-building support to 45 teachers, empowering them to better cater to their students' needs. It also bolstered 32 parent-teacher associations, fostering a strong sense of community and shared responsibility towards education. This holistic approach, which included supporting parent-teacher associations and improving pedagogical approaches to be more gender-sensitive and disability-inclusive, has contributed significantly to the positive changes in the region's education system.