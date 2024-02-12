Israel's Genocide Against Palestinians in Gaza Strip: The International Community Must Act

In a blatant disregard for international law, Israel continues to perpetrate genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, despite an order from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to prevent such atrocities. The ruling, issued over a decade ago, demanded Israel ensure humanitarian aid reached Palestinian civilians. However, the Israeli army has killed more than 1,864 Palestinians, including 690 children and 441 women, since the ICJ ruling.

Egregious Violations and War Crimes

The Israeli army's actions in the Gaza Strip have resulted in massive destruction of buildings and infrastructure, leaving the region in ruins. The United Nations has classified the entire population in the Gaza Strip as being in IPC Phase 3 or above, indicating a crisis or worse. More than half a million people are facing catastrophic conditions, with severe and ongoing food shortages amid signs of famine spreading in the region.

Seventy-year-old Palestinian Ahmed Shaker Ayesh was reported to have died of starvation in Gaza City's Al Shati Camp. His tragic death is a sobering reminder of the human cost of Israel's continued violation of international law and principles.

Impeding Humanitarian Aid

Israel has intensified efforts to obstruct humanitarian aid by blocking aid trucks' passage through the Kerem Abu Salem crossing. This obstruction has caused severe and ongoing food shortages, with many Palestinians facing starvation.

Let's Mobilize Against Genocide

In response to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, an initiative called 'Let's mobilize against genocide' has been launched. Italian civil society representatives have supported a complaint presented by South Africa to the United Nations International Court of Justice against Israel for the crime of genocide against the Palestinian people.

The representatives emphasize the importance of this initiative in upholding the principles of the United Nations Charter and preventing the 'right of force' from prevailing. They argue that the international community has a responsibility to act in the face of such egregious violations of human rights.

As the situation in the Gaza Strip continues to deteriorate, it is clear that Israel's actions amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide. The international community must take decisive action to hold Israel accountable and ensure that humanitarian aid reaches those in desperate need.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East, with the US attacking Yemen, Iraq, and Syria, and Israel attacking Rafah, highlights the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to these conflicts. The principles of the United Nations Charter must be upheld, and the 'right of force' must not prevail. The international community must work together to ensure that the atrocities committed in the Gaza Strip are never repeated.