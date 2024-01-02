en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Iraq’s Oil Exports Rise in 2023, But Revenue Sees Significant Drop

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:55 am EST
Iraq’s Oil Exports Rise in 2023, But Revenue Sees Significant Drop

In a recent announcement, Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has shared that the oil exports for the year 2023 have surpassed 1.2 billion barrels. This significant figure marks a 5.36% increase in quantity compared to the previous year, with the daily average hitting about 3.422 million barrels.

Drastic Drop in Annual Oil Revenue

Despite the surge in export volume, a surprising twist in the tale is the considerable decrease in Iraq’s annual oil revenue. Falling from $115.466 billion in the previous year, it has nose-dived by 31.79% to $87.612 billion. The average monthly revenue, as a result, was reported at around $7.301 billion.

(Read Also: Iraq Takes Bold Step to Address Housing Crisis with Five New Cities)

Rise in Crude Oil Selling Price

In terms of crude oil pricing, the average selling price for the year was $78.31 per barrel, a 3.09% rise from the 2022 average price of $75.97. However, this increase in price was insufficient to offset the drop in revenue.

(Read Also: CNPC Takes Over Iraq’s West Qurna 1 Oilfield: A Shift in Energy Dynamics)

Primary Buyers of Iraqi Oil

Geographically, the majority of this oil—70%—was exported to Asian countries, with India and China being the main recipients via Gulf ports. The remaining 30% navigated its way to European and American markets through the Turkish port of Ceyhan. The primary buyers of Iraqi oil were Indian and Chinese oil companies, followed by American firms.

Additionally, ExxonMobil Corp. has officially exited the West Qurna 1 oilfield in southern Iraq, marking the end of its presence in Iraq’s energy sector. Iraq’s state-run Basra Oil Co and Indonesia’s state-owned Pertamina acquired a significant portion of Exxon’s stake, with plans to boost production from the current 550,000 barrels per day to 600,000 barrels per day by the end of 2024.

Read More

0
Asia Business Iraq
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Oman to Host Prestigious International and Asian Federation U-14 Championships

By Salman Khan

Sarawak Unveils Southeast Asia's Tallest Flagpole

By Justice Nwafor

Guangdong Province Leads China in Business Registrations; Shenzhen Tops Business Environment Reputation

By BNN Correspondents

Anthropogenic Aerosols Weakening Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, Study Finds

By Justice Nwafor

Series of Earthquakes Hit Japan, Israel to Face ICJ, South Korean Oppo ...
@Africa · 25 mins
Series of Earthquakes Hit Japan, Israel to Face ICJ, South Korean Oppo ...
heart comment 0
Hong Kong Officials Convene to Discuss Cross-Boundary Transport Strategies

By Ebenezer Mensah

Hong Kong Officials Convene to Discuss Cross-Boundary Transport Strategies
Malaysia Rings in 2024: A Melange of Events Mark the New Year

By Wojciech Zylm

Malaysia Rings in 2024: A Melange of Events Mark the New Year
Western Firms Eye Asia’s Investment Landscape Amid Growing Economic Integration

By Israel Ojoko

Western Firms Eye Asia's Investment Landscape Amid Growing Economic Integration
Global Manufacturing Sector Struggles as 2023 Ends

By Salman Akhtar

Global Manufacturing Sector Struggles as 2023 Ends
Latest Headlines
World News
Syndax Pharmaceuticals: Poised for Breakthroughs in Cancer and Fibrotic Disease Treatments in 2024
18 seconds
Syndax Pharmaceuticals: Poised for Breakthroughs in Cancer and Fibrotic Disease Treatments in 2024
Apogee Therapeutics CEO to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Conference
1 min
Apogee Therapeutics CEO to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Conference
UL Monroe Warhawks Host Marshall Thundering Herd in Bid to Extend Winning Streak
3 mins
UL Monroe Warhawks Host Marshall Thundering Herd in Bid to Extend Winning Streak
House Republicans Probe Hunter Biden's Business Activities: Political Strategy or Real Concern?
3 mins
House Republicans Probe Hunter Biden's Business Activities: Political Strategy or Real Concern?
Florida Atlantic Owls Vs. East Carolina Pirates: A Pivotal Encounter in AAC Play Season
3 mins
Florida Atlantic Owls Vs. East Carolina Pirates: A Pivotal Encounter in AAC Play Season
UK Government's 'Processed' Asylum Claims Draw Criticism Amid Unresolved Cases
3 mins
UK Government's 'Processed' Asylum Claims Draw Criticism Amid Unresolved Cases
Fakenham Racecourse Cancels Races over Safety Concerns
3 mins
Fakenham Racecourse Cancels Races over Safety Concerns
Paralympian Reece Dunn Bags £140,000 Prize from BOTB
4 mins
Paralympian Reece Dunn Bags £140,000 Prize from BOTB
Vermont Catamounts vs. Brown Bears: A Division 1 Basketball Showdown
4 mins
Vermont Catamounts vs. Brown Bears: A Division 1 Basketball Showdown
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app