Iraq’s Oil Exports Rise in 2023, But Revenue Sees Significant Drop

In a recent announcement, Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has shared that the oil exports for the year 2023 have surpassed 1.2 billion barrels. This significant figure marks a 5.36% increase in quantity compared to the previous year, with the daily average hitting about 3.422 million barrels.

Drastic Drop in Annual Oil Revenue

Despite the surge in export volume, a surprising twist in the tale is the considerable decrease in Iraq’s annual oil revenue. Falling from $115.466 billion in the previous year, it has nose-dived by 31.79% to $87.612 billion. The average monthly revenue, as a result, was reported at around $7.301 billion.

Rise in Crude Oil Selling Price

In terms of crude oil pricing, the average selling price for the year was $78.31 per barrel, a 3.09% rise from the 2022 average price of $75.97. However, this increase in price was insufficient to offset the drop in revenue.

Primary Buyers of Iraqi Oil

Geographically, the majority of this oil—70%—was exported to Asian countries, with India and China being the main recipients via Gulf ports. The remaining 30% navigated its way to European and American markets through the Turkish port of Ceyhan. The primary buyers of Iraqi oil were Indian and Chinese oil companies, followed by American firms.

Additionally, ExxonMobil Corp. has officially exited the West Qurna 1 oilfield in southern Iraq, marking the end of its presence in Iraq’s energy sector. Iraq’s state-run Basra Oil Co and Indonesia’s state-owned Pertamina acquired a significant portion of Exxon’s stake, with plans to boost production from the current 550,000 barrels per day to 600,000 barrels per day by the end of 2024.

