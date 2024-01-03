Iraq’s Oil Earnings Soar Past $8 billion in December

In a significant development for Iraq’s economy, the Ministry of Oil revealed its earnings for December, surpassing a staggering eight billion dollars. The State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) provided preliminary data, highlighting the robust performance of Iraq’s oil industry.

Steady Export Figures

According to the report, the total volume of crude oil exports for December was an impressive 108 million, 56 thousand, and 590 barrels. These exports generated a revenue of 8 billion and 316 million dollars, underscoring the critical role of oil in the nation’s economy. The exports included a significant 107,592,532 barrels from central and southern Iraq, along with 464,058 barrels exported to Jordan.

Soaring Oil Prices

The substantial income can also be attributed to the elevated oil price per barrel, which averaged at $76.96 in December. In fact, the average daily export rate stood at 3,486 barrels, collectively amassing the eight-figure revenue. This significant income from oil exports, therefore, speaks volumes about the state of Iraq’s oil industry and its economic implications.

Transparency and Insight

Interestingly, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil also made strides towards transparency, as it began openly sharing information about oil export operations and revenues. This move is a step forward in providing insights into the state of Iraq’s oil industry. The ministry’s disclosure is expected to increase trust and cooperation between the government, oil corporations, and the public.

In conclusion, the financial report for December paints a positive picture for Iraq’s oil industry. The significant earnings reflect a robust export performance and high global oil prices. However, it also underscores the nation’s heavy reliance on oil for revenue, which could be a potential vulnerability if global oil prices or demands fluctuate.