Iraq

Iraq’s Economic, Cultural, and Security Landscape amidst Turkish-PKK Conflict

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:09 am EST
Iraq’s Economic, Cultural, and Security Landscape amidst Turkish-PKK Conflict

The dollar value in Iraq has been experiencing a seesaw effect, with an uptick noted in Baghdad, while maintaining a stable stance in Erbil. In a parallel vein, the Syriac language, an integral part of Iraq’s cultural tapestry, is currently facing an existential threat, necessitating an Iraqi initiative to safeguard its linguistic heritage.

Dynamics in the Oil Market

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), Iraq’s crude oil and product exports to the United States have reached a staggering 80 million barrels. This data underscores the pivotal role Iraq plays in the global energy landscape as a significant supplier to one of the world’s largest oil consumers.

Security Concerns Escalate

On the security front, a drone was intercepted over Iraq’s Ain al-Assad base, further details about the incident remain shrouded in uncertainty. Concurrently, Turkish aircraft launched attacks on the strongholds of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants situated in the Amadiyah district, north of Duhok in Iraqi Kurdistan. The villages targeted, namely Koharz and Balava, endured bombings, yet no casualties have been reported.

Turkish-PKK Conflict Intensifies

The region has been mired in conflict, with persistent skirmishes between the Turkish army and PKK fighters, particularly around Mount Matin, where Turkish forces have established bases. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union. The Turkish army’s recent airstrike on the PKK in northern Iraq resulted in the death of 12 soldiers in late December, escalating the tension between the two factions. The PKK retaliation poses the risk of sparking civil unrest in Turkey, with potential ramifications on transport and supply chain due to road closures and security clampdowns.

The Turkish military has been vigorously conducting operations against the PKK in this region for several years, underscoring the PKK’s perceived threat to Turkey’s national security. The conflict between the Turkish state and the PKK has culminated in over 40,000 deaths and a heightened state of alert on both sides.

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

