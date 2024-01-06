Iraqi President Honors 103rd Anniversary of Army’s Foundation

The President of Iraq, Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, extended his warm greetings to the nation’s armed forces on the occasion of the army’s 103rd anniversary. The statement, made public on the ‘X’ platform and closely followed by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), was a testament to the President’s admiration for the armed forces and their pivotal role in maintaining national security.

Reverence for the Sacrifices and Victories

Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, in his message, expressed deep pride in the sacrifices made and the victories won by the armed forces. Underscoring the crucial role they’ve played in defending the nation, he highlighted their unwavering commitment to protecting Iraq’s sovereignty. The President’s words were a poignant reminder of the countless lives lost and the immense bravery shown by the armed forces over the years.

Call for Continued Support

Rashid further emphasized the need for continued support for the armed forces across all their divisions. He highlighted the significance of their contribution to national security and the stability of Iraq. The president’s call to action was a clear sign of his commitment to ensuring the armed forces have the necessary resources for their crucial role.

Commitment to Bolster the Army’s Capabilities

Also marking this momentous occasion was the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Mohammad Shia al-Sudani. On the 103rd anniversary of the founding of the Musa al-Kadhim regiment, al-Sudani pledged his commitment to bolster the Iraqi army’s capabilities. This pledge reaffirms the government’s unwavering support for the army and its dedication to further strengthening Iraq’s military might.

In conclusion, the 103rd anniversary of the Iraqi army was marked by expressions of pride, calls for continued support, and pledges to bolster capabilities. As Iraq moves forward, the strength and unity of its armed forces remain essential to its stability and progress.

