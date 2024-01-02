Iraqi PM Asserts Government’s Commitment Amid International Recognition of Financial Reform

In a pivotal press conference held on Tuesday evening, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shi’a al-Sudani articulated his government’s steadfast commitment to carrying out its duties unfettered by any internal or external influences. The Prime Minister’s words reverberated with the government’s unwavering resolve to bolster public trust and fulfill its promises of service provision.

International Recognition

On the economic front, al-Sudani underscored the international recognition that Iraq has received for laying a robust foundation for financial sector reform. The country’s financial, economic, and agricultural sectors have seen significant progress under the current government’s watch. This recognition from international institutions is a testament to the government’s successful efforts in financial and banking reform.

US Support and Cooperation

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed the United States’ support for a stable, secure, and sovereign Iraq. He expressed his readiness to assist the Prime Minister’s efforts to stabilize and grow Iraq’s economy. This support includes combating corruption and money laundering, two critical issues that have long plagued the nation. The US commitment to cooperate with Baghdad under the strategic framework agreement between the two countries remains intact.

Economic Opportunities and Climate Challenges

The recent economic-focused US-Iraq Higher Coordinating Committee meeting in Washington, D.C., was also a discussion point. The meeting centered on economic opportunities and cooperation in the energy sector, and addressing climate challenges. The mutual commitment to regional security and defeating Daesh was renewed during this session, emphasizing the importance of these issues in the bilateral relationship.