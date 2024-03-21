Iraqi Lawmaker Calls for Road Improvements Before Enforcing Camera-Based Traffic Fines

On March 12, the General Traffic Directorate in Iraq initiated the enforcement of traffic fines utilizing smart surveillance cameras and speed radars, a move that has sparked diverse reactions among the Iraqi populace. Ibtisam Al-Hilali, a member of the Coordination Framework, addressed this issue during an interview with Shafaq News Agency. She argued for the necessity of enhancing the country's road infrastructure and traffic signal systems before the implementation of the new fines system. Al-Hilali stressed the importance of adjusting fine calculation mechanisms to ensure fairness, especially for those with limited financial resources, and urged the parliament to reconsider the fines recorded through smart cameras.

Public Reaction and Legislative Response

The introduction of traffic fines through smart surveillance has been met with mixed responses from the Iraqi public. While some see it as a progressive step towards modernizing traffic management and enhancing safety, others express concerns about its fairness and the readiness of the existing infrastructure to support such a system. Al-Hilali's comments reflect a broader apprehension about penalizing drivers without first addressing fundamental issues such as pothole-ridden roads and inadequate traffic signaling.

Ensuring Fairness in Traffic Fines

Al-Hilali's call for a review of the traffic fines system underscores the need for a more equitable approach to traffic enforcement. By advocating for adjustments in the way fines are calculated and emphasizing the importance of justice for citizens with limited income, Al-Hilali highlights the socio-economic dimensions of traffic law enforcement. This approach seeks to balance the objectives of road safety and modernization with the realities of economic diversity among Iraqi citizens.

Looking Ahead: Implications for Road Safety and Policy

The debate around the enforcement of traffic fines via smart technology in Iraq serves as a microcosm of broader challenges facing the country's road infrastructure and traffic management policies. Al-Hilali's intervention prompts a reconsideration of how technological advancements in traffic enforcement can be harmonized with infrastructural development and social justice. As the Iraqi parliament responds to these calls for review, the outcome may set a precedent for how countries with similar challenges approach the integration of technology into public policy and infrastructure development.