Agriculture

Iraq Won’t Import Wheat this Year -Trade Minister Atheer Dawood

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:49 am EST
Iraq Won’t Import Wheat this Year -Trade Minister Atheer Dawood

In a bold assertion that has raised eyebrows in international trade circles, Iraq’s Trade Minister Atheer Dawood has confidently announced that Iraq will not be importing wheat this year.

This follows US Ambassador Alina Romanowski’s claim that Iraq would need to import over 3 million tons of wheat to meet its local demand. Dawood’s statement is grounded in the fact that Iraq’s national stockpiles of the grain are sufficient to last seven months and a strong harvest is anticipated.

The Iraqi trade ministry, responsible for distributing subsidized food items, currently holds 2 million tons of wheat in its reserves. Furthermore, it is optimistic about a better output than the previous year. The country’s annual wheat consumption is estimated at 4.5 to 5 million tons under the state-subsidized food program.

Bitcoin’s Accessibility for Investors

In other news, Bitcoin’s accessibility for investors has been bolstered due to U.S. regulatory changes. This development has led market experts to advise potential investors to arm themselves with sufficient knowledge and be aware of the risks associated with cryptocurrencies before diving into this volatile market.

Canada’s Immigration and Housing Pressures

Meanwhile, in Canada, the country’s housing ministers are grappling with the challenge of stabilizing immigration amidst housing pressures. This issue has gained prominence in light of a recent survey by Health Canada which indicates that a significant 73% of cannabis consumers are purchasing from legal sources.

Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion

Adding to the whirlwind of news, the Canada Energy Regulator is poised to make a crucial decision after hearing a pipeline variance request from the company building the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. The regulator initially rejected the application to reduce the pipe size to 30 inches in a 2.3-kilometre stretch of construction in B.C.’s Fraser Valley. However, it later approved it with conditions. This project, owned by the federal government, has already incurred an additional 3.1 billion in construction costs, bringing the total cost to a whopping 35 billion. Despite the burgeoning costs, some industry analysts believe the pipeline could generate significant profits once operational, offsetting the initial investment made by Trans Mountain.

0
Agriculture Iraq
Emmanuel Abara Benson

