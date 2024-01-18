Iraq to Initiate Construction of Ring Road to Ease Baghdad Traffic Congestion

As the dawn of 2024 unveils itself, Iraq prepares to embark on a monumental journey, one that has been on standby for almost three decades. The Iraqi Government, with an unwavering commitment to alleviate the chronic traffic congestion in its capital, Baghdad, has given the green light to the construction of a 94-kilometer ring road. The news was confirmed by Nabil Al-Saffar, a spokesperson for the Construction and Housing Ministry, and reported by the official news agency, INA.

A Glimpse Into Baghdad’s Traffic Woes

Iraq’s capital, Baghdad, is home to over 2.5 million vehicles, a number that has seen a dramatic surge post-war. The overwhelming increase in vehicular traffic has led to monumental fuel waste and a significant rise in air pollution. The city’s infrastructure, once a symbol of modernity, now struggles to keep pace with the burgeoning population and the relentless urban expansion.

The lack of investment in road and rail projects, coupled with the absence of a robust public transport system, has further aggravated the situation. New neighborhoods and structures continue to spring up across the city, but without a comprehensive transport system to support them, the traffic woes of Baghdad continue to worsen.

The Ring Road: A Beacon of Hope

The proposed ring road, spanning 94 kilometers and boasting a width of 100 meters, aims to become a solution for the capital’s burgeoning traffic woes. This infrastructure project, which has been on the drawing board for nearly 30 years, finally received the necessary funding approval in the 2023 state budget.

The construction of this ring road is not merely a testament to Iraq’s commitment to infrastructure development but also a beacon of hope for millions of commuters who navigate the city’s congested roads daily. As 2024 unfolds, Iraq stands on the cusp of a significant infrastructural transformation, one that promises to bring relief to the city’s traffic-weary populace.