Iraq

Iraq Takes Bold Step to Address Housing Crisis with Five New Cities

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 am EST
As Iraq grapples with an escalating housing crisis, the nation is set to embark on a robust initiative to construct five new residential cities. This significant move, announced by Mohammed Al-Sayyed, Development Director at the Planning Ministry, aims to meet the burgeoning demand for housing, significantly spurred by the country’s rapid population growth.

Decentralized Urban Development

The new cities will be strategically spread across the country, with one each in the capital, Baghdad, the southern provinces of Basra and Dhi Qar, Maysan in the east, and the western governorate of Alanbar. Alanbar, the largest governorate in Iraq, is expected to witness a significant infrastructural transformation. By establishing these cities, Iraq intends to decentralize urban growth, preventing overpopulation in specific regions and ensuring balanced resource distribution.

Open for Investors

These construction projects are not a closed government venture but will be open for bids from investors and developers. This approach aims to encourage public-private partnerships and attract both local and international players to contribute to Iraq’s urban development. The initiative is part of Iraq’s broader strategy to rebuild following the conflict and meet the heightened demand for housing.

Progress in Motion

Al-Sayyed also noted that four other residential city projects have already kicked off, with contracts awarded to a mix of local and international contractors. This underlines Iraq’s commitment to its development goals and its determination to overcome the housing crisis. The announcement of these projects was reported by the Alsabah newspaper, which also encouraged subscriptions to the Projects’ PULSE newsletter for regular updates on development projects in the Middle East and Africa.

Iraq
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

