Iraq Set to Become Petrochemical Powerhouse with Nibras Project

Iraq is getting closer to deciding on the gas supply for the Nibras project, which is a big step towards the country becoming a major player in the global petrochemical industry. Iraq and Shell are working together on a project that will make Iraq one of the biggest manufacturers of petrochemicals worldwide.

A Partnership for Petrochemical Progress

The Nibras project is a result of the strategic partnership between Iraq and Shell. With an estimated investment of $8.4 billion, the project is set to be constructed in Basra, the southern oil hub of the country. Shell holds a 49 percent stake in the project, while the remaining shares are divided between the Iraqi oil and industry ministries.

The petrochemical plant, once operational, is projected to yield nearly 1.8 million tonnes of petrochemicals annually. This massive output will considerably strengthen Iraq’s standing in the petrochemical sector, driving the country’s economic growth and diversification.

Securing the Gas Supply

The Industry and Minerals Ministry of Iraq is currently in discussions with Shell to finalize the gas supplies necessary for the Nibras plant’s operation. These talks are a crucial part of the project’s planning phase, as securing a consistent gas supply is key to the plant’s productivity and sustainability.

The Ministry’s spokesperson, Duha Al-Jabbouri, has indicated that further meetings are anticipated to reach an agreement on the gas supplies. These negotiations are aimed at ensuring that the Nibras project proceeds without any hindrances, further reinforcing Iraq’s position in the global petrochemical industry.

Nibras: A Game-changer for Iraq

The Nibras project is set to be a significant game-changer for Iraq. Not only will it enhance the country’s petrochemical production capabilities, but it will also provide a substantial boost to its economy. With the successful operation of the Nibras plant, Iraq will establish itself as a major player in the petrochemical sector, attracting international attention and investment to its growing industry.