Iraq Nears Finalization of Expression Law, Aiming to Shield Journalists and Activists Amid Criticism

The Iraqi Parliamentary Human Rights Committee is on the cusp of finalizing a pivotal law that champions freedom of expression, a development that has stirred both optimism and concern among stakeholders. Arshad Al-Salihi, the committee's chairman, recently shared insights with Shafaq News, underscoring the legislation's intent to clarify and protect the rights of journalists and activists, while critics warn of potential loopholes that could hinder free speech.

Clarifying the Boundaries of Free Speech

Al-Salihi emphasized the constitutional guarantee of freedom of expression in Iraq but acknowledged the current legal ambiguity that blurs the line between constructive criticism and defamation. This lack of clarity, he noted, has been exploited by some authorities to intimidate those who dare to critique government actions or expose shortcomings. The proposed law aims to establish a clear legal framework for expressing opinions, thereby safeguarding the press and civil activists from undue threats and intimidation. According to Al-Salihi, the legislation is in its 'final stages' and will soon undergo parliamentary readings and voting.

Addressing Concerns and Opposition

Despite the committee's assurances, the draft Law on Freedom of Expression and Peaceful Assembly has been met with skepticism. Critics argue that certain provisions could serve as a pretext for the Iraqi authorities to prosecute individuals for comments deemed to violate 'public morals' or 'public order.' This has led to substantial opposition from civil society groups and international rights organizations, who fear the legislation could impose significant constraints on freedom of expression. Moreover, there are concerns that the ruling parties, which hold a majority in parliament, could exploit these provisions for political purposes, under the guise of organizing press and activism work.

The Road Ahead for Iraq's Freedom of Expression

Despite the challenges and controversies surrounding the proposed law, its advancement signals a critical moment for Iraq's democratic development. If properly implemented, the law could provide much-needed legal protections for journalists and activists, fostering a more open and accountable governance environment. However, the success of this endeavor will largely depend on the final wording of the law and the commitment of Iraqi authorities to uphold the principles of freedom and democracy. As the parliamentary process unfolds, all eyes will be on how Iraq navigates these complex issues, with the potential to set a precedent for freedom of expression in the region.