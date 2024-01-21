Iraq Launches Third Phase of 'Waad al-Haq' Operations Against ISIS

The Security Media Cell (SMC) of Iraq has officially announced the onset of the third phase of the "Waad al-Haq" operations. A statement that came on a Sunday through the Iraqi news agency, the operation signals the continued combat against the remnants of ISIS terrorist factions. The operation is a comprehensive effort by various security units, driven by precise intelligence and meticulous field planning.

Joint Effort for Enhanced Security

The operation is a product of coordination by the Joint Operations Command and involves the participation of different security units. The third phase has garnered support from the Air Force Falcons and is being implemented in several regions, including Diyala, Salah al-Din, Douz, Kirkuk, and Samarra. The operation is multifaceted, with actions happening from various axes.

Aiming for Stability and Elimination of ISIS

The primary objectives of the operations are to bolster security and stability in the region. The methodical approach targets and dismantles ISIS hideouts and aims to clear the territories of their presence. The SMC's statement underlines the unwavering efforts of the security forces in their mission to eliminate the influence and remnants of ISIS.

Ground and Air Attacks on ISIS

The third phase of the 'Waad al-Haq' operations, as announced by Iraq's joint operation command, targets ISIS headquarters through both ground and air attacks. The objective is to disrupt the movements of ISIS and obliterate its defeated elements. Three devastating attacks have already been carried out by the Air Force against ISIS hideouts, based on detailed information and planning. In a related development, the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces arrested an ISIS terrorist in Salah al-Din province, as part of the ongoing operation.