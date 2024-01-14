en English
Business

Iraq Ensures Adequate Wheat Reserves Amidst Global Uncertainties

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:25 pm EST
In a recent announcement that has eased the concerns of a nation, Iraq’s Minister of Commerce, Atheer Daoud Al-Ghurairy, has reassured citizens about the country’s food security. Amidst global uncertainties, he declared that Iraq has ample wheat reserves to satisfy the nation’s needs for an entire year. This statement was made during his visit to the Baghdad International Fair, further emphasizing the country’s self-sufficiency in basic food staples.

Securing Iraq’s Food Supply

Al-Ghurairy emphasized that the country’s food staples basket – a compilation of essentials such as sugar, rice, legumes, and cooking oils – is adequately stocked for six months. This announcement comes as a relief in a world where global events, including adverse weather conditions in the United States, a volcanic eruption in southwest Iceland, and protests by Romanian farmers and truck drivers, are creating ripples in the international food supply chain.

A Bumper Harvest on the Horizon

Al-Ghurairy’s claim of food security is backed up by the country’s ample wheat reserves. Iraq has approximately 2 million tons of wheat in its reserves and is gearing up for the commencement of this year’s harvest season in April. The country’s annual consumption of wheat under the state-subsidized food program stands between 4.5 million to 5 million tons. The anticipated output is predicted to surpass last year’s yield, eliminating the need for imports.

The Global Context

While Iraq confidently affirms its food security, global events continue to unfold that could impact international food markets. Extreme weather conditions in the United States, a volcanic eruption in southwest Iceland, and ongoing negotiations regarding protests by Romanian farmers and truck drivers are all potential disruptors. However, in the face of these events, an environmental milestone has been achieved with France and steelmaker ArcelorMittal agreeing on a significant investment of 1.8 billion euros (approximately $1.97 billion) to reduce greenhouse emissions at a steel plant in Dunkirk, northern France, marking a step towards environmental sustainability.

Business Iraq
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

