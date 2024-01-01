en English
Business

Iraq and PetroChina to Boost Oil Production: Global Implications Await

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 10:29 am EST
Iraq and PetroChina to Boost Oil Production: Global Implications Await

In a strategic move set to shift the dynamics of the global oil market, Iraq and PetroChina have announced plans to increase oil production from the prolific West Qurna 1 oil field. The collaboration aims to boost output by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd), targeting a production capacity of 600,000 bpd by the end of 2024. This initiative is a significant cog in the broader strategy to ramp up Iraq’s oil output capabilities.

PetroChina Takes the Lead

In a major development, ExxonMobil Corp has formally exited the West Qurna 1 oilfield in southern Iraq, handing over its operations to PetroChina. The transition was marked by a meeting between senior Iraqi oil officials and executives from ExxonMobil, PetroChina, and Basra Oil Co. Basim Mohammed, the Iraqi deputy oil minister for upstream affairs, expressed his congratulations to PetroChina for becoming the lead contractor.

(Read Also: Declassified Documents Uncover Australia’s Decision to Join Iraq War)

Aiming for Energy Sufficiency

An Iraqi oil executive outlined the plan, indicating that the increased production would play a vital role in meeting both domestic and international energy demands. The West Qurna 1 field, one of Iraq’s most bountiful oil fields, is critical for the country’s economy, which is heavily dependent on oil revenue.

(Read Also: Unsealed Documents Reveal Australia’s Decision to Join Iraq War)

Deepening Ties, Wider Implications

The partnership with PetroChina, one of China’s major oil companies, underscores the deepening ties between Iraq and China in the energy sector. This expansion is expected to have substantial implications for the global oil market, particularly concerning supply dynamics. As a crucial player in OPEC, changes in Iraq’s production levels can create ripples in oil prices and market stability, making this development a significant point of interest for the global energy industry.

Business Energy Iraq
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

