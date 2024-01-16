Iraq and EBRD Enhance Cooperation at Davos to Propel Economic Development

In an effort to spur economic development, Iraq's Prime Minister Muhammed S. Al-Sudani engaged in a high-level meeting with Odile Renaud-Basso, the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), at the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. The pivotal dialogue revolved around bolstering cooperation between Iraq and the EBRD to back the Iraqi government's ambitious development plans.

Boosting the Private Sector and Implementing Financial Reforms

The government's development strategy is deeply rooted in invigorating the private sector and executing sweeping financial and banking reforms, aimed at achieving comprehensive economic reform. The EBRD, renowned for its expertise in driving economic progress, is set to play a crucial role in this transformative journey.

Aligning EBRD's Work Plan with Iraqi Government Priorities

As a part of these strategic discussions, the EBRD is refining its work plan in Iraq in coordination with the Ministry of Planning. This move is designed to synchronise resources with government priorities, thereby ensuring fiscal stability. It's a calculated step towards cementing a partnership that has the potential to bring about substantial economic growth.

Empowering the Youth and Investing in Renewable Energy

The dialogues also touched upon how the EBRD could aid in initiatives aimed at qualifying unemployed youth, enhancing their skills, and preparing them for the job market. This human-centred approach highlights the importance of investing in the nation's youth as a means of fostering economic growth. Furthermore, Renaud-Basso expressed the EBRD's keen interest in collaborating with Iraq in the clean and renewable energy sector to bolster the private sector. This signals a shift towards sustainable development and the creation of an environmentally conscious private sector.