Iran

Iran Seizes Tanker Carrying Iraqi Crude Oil in Retaliatory Move

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:03 am EST
Iran Seizes Tanker Carrying Iraqi Crude Oil in Retaliatory Move

Iran, in a bold move on Thursday, seized a tanker laden with Iraqi crude oil bound for Turkey, stoking the embers of already simmering tensions in the region. This retaliatory action comes in response to an incident last year where the same vessel and its cargo were confiscated by the United States.

Tit-for-Tat Seizure Intensifies Tensions

Fueling up an already tense situation, the Iranian Navy took control of an oil tanker off the coast of Oman, a vessel that has been a bone of contention between Tehran and Washington. This move has heightened tensions at a time when a U.S.-led coalition has initiated strikes on rebel targets in Yemen. This incident occurred while U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was wrapping up a weeklong tour of the region, intending to douse the fires of regional tension, particularly in the Middle Eastern waters.

The Iranian state media confirmed the seizure, citing it as a response to ‘oil theft’ by the United States. The vessel, M/T ST Nikolas, was carrying 145,000 metric tons of oil with a crew of 19 individuals on board. The tanker, en route from Basra, Iraq to Aliaga, Turkey, had previously been seized by the US in 2023. The sanctioned Iranian crude oil that had been offloaded was sold for a total of $83.4 million USD.

A Delicate Balance of Power

The seizure is seemingly an attempt by Iran to offset the loss of over $90 million USD of crude oil sold by the U.S. in 2023. This has led to the U.S. condemning Iran’s action and demanding the immediate release of the ship and its crew. The incident underscores the ongoing geopolitical disputes and the strategic importance of oil transportation routes in the area. It also reflects the delicate balance of power among nations involved in oil trade and the potential for such actions to escalate into broader conflicts.

Implications for International Relations

This development is poised to have implications for international diplomacy, trade relations, and security in the Middle East. All parties involved are now left to navigate the consequences of Iran’s decision to seize the tanker. The vessel, previously known as Suez Rajan, was boarded by armed men who covered surveillance cameras and veered towards Iran. The crew consists of 19 individuals, including 18 Filipino nationals and one Greek national.

The Gulf of Oman, a key route for the oil industry, has witnessed a series of hijackings and attacks over the years, often involving Iran. Seizure of Iranian oil cargoes by the U.S. and its allies since 2019 has led to a series of attacks and ship seizures by Iran’s military and paramilitary forces, threatening global shipping and peace in the region.

author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

