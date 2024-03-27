Iran-Iraq Renew Gas Export Deal for 5 Years, Bolstering Energy Security

Iran and Iraq have solidified their energy partnership by renewing a crucial gas supply contract, ensuring the continuation of natural gas exports from Iran to Iraq's power stations for another five years. This agreement, signed in Baghdad by the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) CEO Majid Chegeni and Iraq's Minister of Electricity Ziyad Ali Fadel, marks a significant step in maintaining energy stability in the region.

Advertisment

Strengthening Bilateral Energy Ties

For the past decade, Iran has been a key energy supplier to Iraq, playing a pivotal role in the latter's electricity generation. The renewed contract not only extends this relationship but also increases the supply to nearly 50 million cubic meters (mcm) per day, following Iraq's partial settlement of outstanding debts to the NIGC. This development is especially crucial as Iraq relies on imported gas and electricity from Iran for about a quarter of its power generation needs. Amidst ongoing US sanctions on Iran, Iraq has managed to secure waivers allowing the import of Iranian gas, highlighting the geopolitical intricacies surrounding this energy alliance.

Diverse Payment Options and Future Prospects

Advertisment

The agreement introduces various payment options for Iraq, indicating a flexible approach to facilitate smooth transactions between the two countries. While specific details were not disclosed, there have been reports of Iraq compensating for the imported gas with crude oil shipments. This barter system underscores the adaptive strategies both nations are employing to circumvent financial and political hurdles. Additionally, the deal reflects Iraq's broader strategy to diversify its electricity supply sources and reduce dependency on imports by developing its own gas fields.

Implications for Regional Energy Security

This extended cooperation between Iran and Iraq is more than a bilateral energy deal; it's a testament to the intertwined nature of regional energy security and politics. As Iraq works on enhancing its domestic energy capabilities, the support from Iran is indispensable in ensuring stable electricity supply amidst increasing demand and climatic challenges. However, the reliance on Iranian gas also places Iraq in a delicate position vis-à-vis US sanctions, making the future of this partnership a subject of keen international observation.

The renewal of the gas export deal between Iran and Iraq not only secures a critical energy lifeline for Iraq but also reaffirms the strategic significance of Iran in the regional energy landscape. As these nations navigate the complexities of international sanctions and domestic pressures, the ongoing collaboration could serve as a model for leveraging natural resources to foster regional stability and mutual prosperity.