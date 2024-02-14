ILO and German Ministry Launch Program to Empower Iraqi Women Entrepreneurs

A beacon of hope for Iraqi women entrepreneurs emerges as the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development unveil a groundbreaking joint program. Launched on February 14, 2024, the initiative aims to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Iraq with a focus on supporting youth and women entrepreneurs. Securing $21.5 million in funding, this program seeks to enhance access to finance, addressing the Iraqi government's priority to create decent job opportunities for women.

Breaking Barriers: Women's Economic Empowerment

In the face of gender discrimination, limited education and training, and traditional gender roles, women in Iraq are breaking barriers and pursuing careers in administration, nursing, and teaching. The Iraqi government has recognized the need to increase women's economic empowerment, implementing policies to expand access to education and vocational training, support female entrepreneurs, and enforce labor laws protecting women's rights at work.

The Joint Program: A Multifaceted Approach

The joint program by the ILO and the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development consists of key activities designed to address the challenges faced by Iraqi SMEs. These activities include:

Establishing dedicated SME windows in financial institutions

Implementing a credit guarantee scheme

Providing technical assistance

Delivering business management and financial literacy training programs

A Path Forward: Overcoming Obstacles

Despite the progress made, significant barriers remain, such as a lack of daycare options, limited employment opportunities, and security concerns. Social and cultural constraints also discourage women from pursuing certain professions or working outside the home. Women in central and southern Iraq face difficulties finding employment, even with advanced degrees, due to social, cultural, and familial factors.

However, economic hardships have not deterred Iraqi women from striving to support their families and contribute to the economy. As calls grow louder for providing women with more economic, social, legal, political, and leadership opportunities, the joint program by the ILO and the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development serves as a crucial stepping stone towards achieving gender equality and increasing women's participation in all areas of public life.

By empowering small and medium-sized enterprises and focusing on supporting youth and women entrepreneurs, this joint initiative not only fosters economic growth but also creates a more inclusive and equitable society for all Iraqis.