Historic Dominican Church in Mosul Restored after ISIS Destruction

Our Lady of the Hour, the historic Dominican church in the heart of Mosul, Northern Iraq, stands tall once again. A decade after being razed to the ground by the Islamic State (ISIS), the church has been painstakingly restored to its former glory, a testament to resilience and faith. The restoration, completed with the support of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), marks a significant milestone in the city's ongoing efforts to reclaim its heritage and identity.

Advertisment

A Symbol of Unity Restored

Founded in 1873, the Latin Church of Our Lady of the Hour, known in Arabic as al-Saa'a, was much more than a place of worship. It served as a cultural, academic, and religious nucleus for diverse communities in Mosul, fostering dialogue and unity among varied cultures and religions. The church's annihilation by ISIS in 2014, which included its use as a weapons storage and torture site, sent shockwaves through both Muslim and Christian communities, stripping Mosul of a significant part of its cultural fabric.

Rebuilding a Legacy

Advertisment

UNESCO took on the monumental task of breathing life back into the church and the old city of Mosul in April 2020. The restoration was not just about repairing the physical structure but also about mending the social fabric torn apart by conflict. The active involvement of the Dominicans in the restoration process was key to reestablishing ties between Mosul's cultural and religious communities.

First Mass in a Decade

On December 31, the Dominicans in Iraq held a Mass for peace, marking the first such event since the church's devastation. Father Gerard Francisco Timoner, the Dominican order's superior general, led the Eucharist, with several friars and believers in attendance. Father Olivier Poquillon of the French Biblical and Archaeological School of Jerusalem, who shared photographs of the restored church, highlighted the significance of the event.

The full restoration of the Dominican Church of Our Lady of the Hour is a beacon of hope amid the scars of conflict. It signifies not only the recovery of a historic monument but also the resurgence of unity, dialogue, and peace among Mosul's diverse communities.