Hashd al-Sha'abi Chairman Vows Retaliation for US Assault in Iraq

Falih al-Fayyad, chairman of Hashd al-Sha'abi, has spoken out against the United States' military actions in Iraq. In a speech delivered during the funeral of martyrs who died in a US assault, al-Fayyad denounced the aggression as a direct attack on the Hashd al-Sha'abi forces.

Freeing Iraqi Lands

Al-Fayyad placed emphasis on the necessity to liberate Iraqi territories from foreign armies. He asserted that the sovereignty of Iraq is paramount and any form of violation is unacceptable.

Affront to Hashd Sha'abi's Honor

He further stated that the targeting of Hashd Sha'abi members, whom he holds as representatives of Iraq's standing and dignity, will not be overlooked. Al-Fayyad's remarks reflect a strong stance against what he perceives as a degradation of Iraqi sovereignty and an insult to the Hashd Sha'abi. He regards Hashd Sha'abi as the pride of the Iraqi armed forces and the nation's glory.

Implications for US-Iraq Relationship

The recent series of attacks between the US and Iran-backed militias in Iraq, including the Kataib Hezbollah, have strained the relationship between the US and Iraq. This contentious situation is further complicated by Iran's involvement, which has been a major factor in the already strained relationships between the US, Iraq, and Iran.

Furthermore, the role of the Hashd al Sha’abi in post-IS Iraq and the broader geopolitical context in the Middle East have significant implications. The US airstrikes and the subsequent reactions are indicative of a deepening rift that could shape the future of the region.