Gulf Keystone Boosts Oil Sales at Shaikan Field, Anticipates Strong 2024 Demand

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd., a key independent operator in Iraq's Kurdistan Region, has reported a significant increase in local sales volumes at its Shaikan Field, with gross average sales hitting approximately 38,400 barrels of oil per day (bopd) by the end of February 2024. This surge is primarily due to heightened market demand for refined products, improvements in seasonal logistics, and a realized price of around $25 per barrel, marking a substantial boost in the company's financial performance.

Rising Demand and Sales Revenue

The remarkable increase in sales volumes for February 2024, which is expected to net Gulf Keystone around $10 million, surpasses the company's anticipated monthly net capital expenditures and costs of about $6 million. This financial upturn allows for a further reduction in accounts payable balances, with advance payments comprising 36% of gross sales revenue. Despite potential fluctuations in demand throughout 2024, Gulf Keystone remains optimistic, expecting strong local market demand to continue into March, aiming to further elevate sales figures.

Strategic Operations and Market Position

Gulf Keystone's strategic focus on the Shaikan Field, one of the largest crude oil fields in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, has solidified its position as a significant independent producer within the region. The company's adept management of logistics and market dynamics, coupled with its commitment to meeting the local demand for refined products, underscores its pivotal role in the local energy sector. This operational success story is set to be elaborated during the announcement of its full-year results for the period ending 31 December 2023, scheduled for 21 March 2024, with management presentations for analysts, investors, and retail investors to follow via live webcasts.

Looking Ahead: Anticipations for 2024

As Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. continues to navigate the challenges and opportunities within the Kurdistan Region's dynamic oil market, its focus remains on maximizing sales volumes while ensuring operational efficiency and financial stability. The company's positive start to 2024, highlighted by February's impressive sales figures, sets a hopeful precedent for the remainder of the year. With the anticipated strong demand in the local market, Gulf Keystone is well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory, contributing significantly to the region's energy landscape.

The forthcoming announcement of the 2023 full-year results and the detailed presentations to stakeholders are eagerly awaited, as they will provide further insights into the company's performance and strategic direction amid evolving market conditions. As Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. continues to leverage its competitive edge within the Kurdistan Region, its role as a key player in the energy sector is further cemented, promising a vibrant future for the company and its stakeholders.