Ex-General Manager of Iraqi Airways Corporation Summoned over Accusations of Financial Mismanagement

In a recent development, the ex-General Manager of the Iraqi Airways Corporation finds himself at the centre of a legal storm. The Investigation Department within the Authority alleges that the executive intentionally inflicted damage on the company’s finances and interests, leading to his summoning by the court.

The Summoning Order

The summoning order, issued by a judge from the integrity investigation court of Al-Rusafa, stems from accusations of neglect and mismanagement. The judge specialises in examining cases related to integrity. The charges focus on the executive’s alleged failures in managing the company’s fleet, resulting in substantial financial losses to public funds.

Accusations of Neglect and Mismanagement

The specific violations involve a lack of follow-up on the maintenance of 20 non-operational aircraft. The executive is also accused of failing to address unresolved issues with Airbus and Boeing planes. These alleged oversights have led to the disappearance of these aircraft, further intensifying the financial losses suffered by the Iraqi Airways Corporation.

Legal Implications

The legal proceedings are being initiated under Article 340 of the amended Penal Code No. 111 of 1969. This move forms part of a broader strategy to address violations and protect the interests of public funds within Iraq. The case against the ex-General Manager of the Iraqi Airways Corporation is expected to send a strong message to other public officials, warning against any form of financial negligence or mismanagement that could harm the national economy.