Erbil Hosts World Poetry Day Ceremony Amid Newroz, Ramadan with Notable Kurdish Poets

World Poetry Day, a global celebration initiated by UNESCO in 1999, takes on a unique form in Erbil this year, intertwining with the festivities of Newroz and the commencement of Ramadan. Under the guidance of the Governor of Erbil and in collaboration with the Khawin Cultural Center and the Ala Center, a special ceremony is set to illuminate the poetic landscape of Kurdistan on March 20th, the eve of the internationally recognized day. Poet and writer Askandar Zrar, in a conversation with Kurdistan24, highlighted the significance of this convergence and the anticipatory excitement surrounding the event.

Advertisment

A Fusion of Celebrations

"March 21 is World Poetry Day celebrated worldwide. However, as it coincides with the first day of Newroz and Ramadan this year, we have decided to hold the ceremony on the night of March 20," Zrar explained. This strategic timing allows for a harmonious blend of cultural and religious celebrations, providing a rich backdrop for the poetry event. The night will not only honor the poetic tradition but also celebrate Kurdish resilience and heritage through the powerful medium of poetry.

Spotlight on Kurdish Poets

Advertisment

The event promises an impressive lineup of poets and performers, including singer Zakariya Mohsin and poets Dilzar Hassan, Goran Rasul, Dastan Barzan, Bzhar Hakim, Soran Salih, and Hawdang Bebash. Attendees can anticipate a night filled with emotive readings and performances that highlight the depth and diversity of Kurdish poetry. Following the readings, eight poets who have significantly contributed to the Kurdistan liberation movement in recent years will be recognized and awarded, further underscoring the intertwined nature of poetry, politics, and cultural identity in Kurdish society.

The Cultural Significance of Kurdish Poetry

Kurdish poetry, with its vivid imagery, symbolism, and themes of resilience and resistance, plays a pivotal role in shaping and preserving the cultural identity of the Kurdish people. It serves not only as a medium for expressing their struggle for freedom but also as a tool for asserting their unique cultural heritage. By inspiring and uniting the Kurdish community, and raising awareness of their cause on a global scale, Kurdish poetry transcends mere words to become a powerful force for cultural and political mobilization.

The upcoming World Poetry Day ceremony in Erbil represents more than a celebration of poetry; it is a testament to the enduring spirit of the Kurdish people and their rich cultural heritage. As poets and poetry enthusiasts gather under the auspices of this significant day, the event promises to be a poignant reminder of the power of words to inspire, unite, and effect change. Through the lens of poetry, the diverse tapestry of human experience is both celebrated and contemplated, offering a moment of reflection amid the festivities of Newroz and Ramadan.