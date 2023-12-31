en English
Iraq

Drone Strikes on Kurdish Military Base: An Escalation in Tensions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 1:51 pm EST
In a recent escalation of tensions in the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan, two drone strikes targeted a military base utilized by the region’s security forces, known as Peshmerga. The strikes, carried out by unidentified ‘outlaws,’ resulted in significant damage, although no casualties were reported. The Peshmerga base, located in Erbil province, has been a crucial stronghold for the Kurdish forces, highlighting the severity of the attack.

Drone Strikes: A New Norm in Modern Conflict

The use of drones in these attacks underscores a disturbing trend in modern warfare, particularly in the Middle East. Unmanned aerial vehicles have become increasingly accessible and are being utilized by various armed groups and state actors. The role of these drones extends beyond surveillance, with many being equipped with explosives to carry out targeted strikes.

Indications of a Deepening Rift

Authorities in the Kurdistan region have pointed fingers at the central government in Baghdad, accusing it of financing the perpetrators of the assault. This accusation suggests a deepening rift between the Kurdish regional government and the federal government of Iraq. These tensions come against the backdrop of long-standing disputes over autonomy, oil revenues, and territorial claims.

Call for Support and Retaliation

The Prime Minister of Kurdistan has ordered a thorough investigation into the attack, signifying the gravity of the situation. The Kurdistan Regional Government also issued an appeal to its allies and partners for support in responding to this act of terrorism. This call for support is coupled with a stern warning of potential measures to be taken by the Kurdistan Regional Government against the perpetrators. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, backed by Iran, has claimed responsibility for the attack and vowed to continue targeting US bases near Erbil’s airport. In retaliation, US forces have conducted precision airstrikes against Iran-linked facilities and groups in Syria and Iraq.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

