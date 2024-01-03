Denmark Contributes USD 3.17M to UNMAS for Mine Action in Iraq

In a significant move toward peace and stability, the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) has received an additional contribution of approximately USD 3.17 million from the Government of Denmark. This fund aims to support mine action efforts in Iraq, a country contaminated by over 2,800 square kilometers of land with explosive remnants of war.

Denmark’s Role in Mine Clearance

Denmark’s involvement in the UNMAS Iraq program is not new. Since 2015, the government has significantly contributed over USD 35 million, aiding in protecting civilians from explosive ordnance (EO) and facilitating humanitarian, socio-economic, and reconstruction initiatives. Iraq, being one of the countries most impacted by EO, has been at the forefront of Denmark’s commitment to peace and stability.

A New Model in Mine Action

The latest Danish contribution will enable UNMAS Iraq to introduce a ‘direct grant model’ in 2024. This model aims at strengthening local mine action capacity and ownership. Under this model, National Non-Governmental Organizations in Iraq will independently carry out survey, clearance, and risk education activities. This independence is a significant stride toward self-sufficiency in handling mine action operations.

Technical Support and Gender Mainstreaming

UNMAS Iraq will also provide technical and advisory support to Iraqi government entities. This support includes training, workshops, and initiatives for gender mainstreaming to enhance national clearance capacity. The move not only aims to clear the land of explosives but also to create an inclusive environment where all members of the society can contribute to the mine action efforts.

In a statement, the Danish Ambassador to Iraq, Mr. Christian Thorning, reiterated Denmark’s commitment to peace and stability in Iraq. Pehr Lodhammar, UNMAS Chief Mine Action Programme, expressed his gratitude for Denmark’s continued support, noting that it would contribute significantly to creating a safer environment for Iraqis.