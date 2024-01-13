en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Barzani and al-Khazali Discuss Political and Security Challenges in Iraq

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:57 am EST
Barzani and al-Khazali Discuss Political and Security Challenges in Iraq

In a crucial diplomatic rendezvous, Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan region, convened with the eminent Shiite leader Qais al-Khazali. As the head of the powerful Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq, al-Khazali’s influence in the political arena is immense. Their meeting revolved around the pressing political and security challenges that Iraq currently grapples with. The growing threat of extremist groups and the broader, overarching tensions in the Middle East were among the key issues discussed.

Dialogues for a Resilient Iraq

Barzani and al-Khazali addressed the necessity of fostering an understanding and cooperation between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Iraqi central government. They emphasized that resolving the ongoing issues that have been plaguing the nation is contingent on this dialogue. Furthermore, both leaders agreed on the critical need to insulate Iraq from regional conflicts. This consensus highlights their mutual commitment to the stability and sovereignty of Iraq.

An Analysis of Recent Provincial Elections

Besides the security and political issues, the outcomes of the recent provincial elections in Iraq were also scrutinized during the meeting. An in-depth review of the electoral results could pave the way for a more democratic and representative political environment. This, in turn, could strengthen Iraq’s governance and its capacity to confront the existing challenges.

Enhancing Iraq’s Foreign Relations

Another key point of discussion was the future of Iraq’s relations with other countries. Both leaders concurred on the necessity to enhance these relations based on mutual interests. Building robust and beneficial foreign relations could significantly bolster Iraq’s global standing and contribute to its socio-economic development.

0
International Relations Iraq
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
34 seconds ago
India Bolsters Uganda's International Summit Preparations with Essential Aid
In a significant demonstration of diplomatic solidarity, India has stepped forward to support Uganda in its hosting of two major international summits. The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit and a summit for the G77 grouping, slated to take place on January 19 and 20 respectively, will witness Uganda taking the center stage. To aid in these
India Bolsters Uganda's International Summit Preparations with Essential Aid
Russian UN Ambassador Criticizes Western Airstrikes in Yemen
29 mins ago
Russian UN Ambassador Criticizes Western Airstrikes in Yemen
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Seeks ICJ's Intervention
39 mins ago
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Seeks ICJ's Intervention
Egypt's Motorcycle Tour: A Step Towards Boosting Tourism Amid Global Conflicts
3 mins ago
Egypt's Motorcycle Tour: A Step Towards Boosting Tourism Amid Global Conflicts
Bangladesh Rejects International Calls for New Elections: An Affront or Justified Response?
9 mins ago
Bangladesh Rejects International Calls for New Elections: An Affront or Justified Response?
North Korea Suspends Radio Broadcasts, Cuts Exchanges with South Korea Amid Rising Tensions
28 mins ago
North Korea Suspends Radio Broadcasts, Cuts Exchanges with South Korea Amid Rising Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
Nick Saban Retires, Shakes Up College and NFL Coaching Scene
23 seconds
Nick Saban Retires, Shakes Up College and NFL Coaching Scene
Yapp Hung Fai Expresses Enthusiasm for Hong Kong's Return to AFC Asian Cup
51 seconds
Yapp Hung Fai Expresses Enthusiasm for Hong Kong's Return to AFC Asian Cup
Undefeated Teams, High Performances Mark 2023-24 DI College Basketball Season
59 seconds
Undefeated Teams, High Performances Mark 2023-24 DI College Basketball Season
Travaris Robinson Joins University of Georgia as Co-Defensive Coordinator
1 min
Travaris Robinson Joins University of Georgia as Co-Defensive Coordinator
Angel City FC Selects Alabama's Felicia Knox in NWSL Draft
1 min
Angel City FC Selects Alabama's Felicia Knox in NWSL Draft
Trump's Moderated Rhetoric at Fox News Town Hall: A Political Pivot?
1 min
Trump's Moderated Rhetoric at Fox News Town Hall: A Political Pivot?
Woman Alleges Lifelong Diarrhea Due to Ozempic-Induced Bowel Injury
2 mins
Woman Alleges Lifelong Diarrhea Due to Ozempic-Induced Bowel Injury
Biden's Reelection Campaign Bolsters Team with Strategic Hires
3 mins
Biden's Reelection Campaign Bolsters Team with Strategic Hires
Kia Serves Up Electric Excitement at the 2024 Australian Open
3 mins
Kia Serves Up Electric Excitement at the 2024 Australian Open
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app