Baghdad Gears Up for Military Parade Celebrating 103 Years of the Iraqi Army

In the heart of Baghdad, the anticipation is palpable as the city readies itself for a significant military parade. The grand event, scheduled for Saturday, January 6th, marks the 103rd anniversary of the Iraqi Army’s inception, a significant milestone in the nation’s history. The Shafaq News Agency has provided an inside look at the ongoing preparations at Celebration Square, where soldiers are rigorously training, and a fleet of military vehicles is being prepped for the grand spectacle.

A Display of Might

Parades have long been used as a platform to showcase a nation’s military might, and this event is no different. The upcoming parade will feature an impressive array of Humvees, tanks, troop carriers, and various other military machinery. The display is not just about the physicality of war, but a testament to the strength and resilience of the Iraqi Army and its personnel.

Commemorating the Foundations

More than just a mass display of military power, the parade serves as a significant historical marker. The 103rd anniversary being commemorated is not just about the inception of the Iraqi Army but honours the founding of the Musa Al-Kadhim Battalion. Established on January 6th, 1921, this battalion was the first of the Iraqi Army, marking the genesis of a force that has since grown exponentially.

From One Battalion to Four Divisions

From its humble beginnings as a singular battalion, the Iraqi Army has expanded dramatically over the past century. Today, it encompasses air and naval forces and has grown into four divisions stationed in Baghdad, Kirkuk, and Diwaniyah. The parade is a celebration of this growth, a tribute to the countless individuals who have served and continue to serve in its ranks, and a nod to the future progress of the Iraqi military.

As the parade draws closer, all eyes are on Celebration Square, where the hard work and dedication of countless individuals are about to culminate in a grand spectacle that will stand as a testament to the strength and resilience of the Iraqi Army.