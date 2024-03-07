Ancient Sanctuary Dedicated to Persian Water Goddess Anahita Uncovered in Iraqi Kurdistan

Recent excavations in the ancient mountain settlement of Rabana-Merquly, located in modern Iraqi Kurdistan, have unveiled what is believed to be a sanctuary dedicated to Anahita, the ancient Persian water goddess. Dr. Michael Brown, from the Institute of Prehistory, Protohistory and Ancient Near Eastern Archaeology at Heidelberg University, led the research team that made the groundbreaking discovery near a natural waterfall, suggesting the site's dual purpose as a fortress and place of worship within the Parthian Empire.

Unveiling Anahita's Sanctuary

The research at Rabana-Merquly, which has spanned several years, has focused on understanding the settlement's role in the Parthian Empire, a significant power in ancient Iran and Mesopotamia around 2,000 years ago. The discovery of architectural structures and a possible fire altar near a seasonal waterfall has led researchers to hypothesize the existence of a sanctuary dedicated to Anahita, known for her association with water and fertility. This find is supported by the unearthing of two burial vessels dated to the second and first centuries BC, suggesting the site's religious significance during the Parthian era.

Religious and Geopolitical Significance

The cult of Anahita was highly venerated in the western regions of Iraq during Seleucid and Parthian times, and the Rabana-Merquly site's proximity to a natural waterfall and the discovery of an altar-like sculpture carved into an escarpment nearby highlight the intertwining of fire and water elements, which played a crucial role in pre-Islamic Persian religion. The layout and iconography within the site also suggest a dynastic cult site that honored the king and his forebears, providing a fascinating glimpse into the sacral and geopolitical interconnections of the Parthian era.

Implications of the Discovery

While definitive attribution to the water goddess Anahita may require further archaeological comparison, the findings at Rabana-Merquly offer significant insights into the religious practices and geopolitical landscape of the Parthian Empire. Funded by the German Research Foundation and conducted in cooperation with the Slemani Antiquities Directorate in Iraqi Kurdistan, this research not only sheds light on the ancient worship practices but also emphasizes the historical importance of Rabana-Merquly as a regional center. The implications of this discovery extend beyond the academic, enriching our understanding of the complex tapestry of ancient Near Eastern religions and their influence on regional power dynamics.