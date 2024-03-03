Iraq Launches ASYCUDA at Umm Qasr Port, Elevating Customs Efficiency and Global Standards

On a significant stride towards modernization, the Iraqi General Commission for Customs has marked a pivotal moment with the initiation of the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) at Umm Qasr Port. This move, underscored by the Ministry of Finance, is set to revolutionize customs processes, aligning Iraq with global operational standards.

Strategic Implementation for Enhanced Efficiency

The commencement of ASYCUDA at the southern gateway of Umm Qasr Port was celebrated with a ceremony, witnessing the presence of key figures including the ASYCUDA-UNCTAD Representative in Iraq, Nizar Ammari, and various officials. Minister of Finance, Taif Sami, articulated the government's vision, emphasizing the system's role in bolstering financial discipline, minimizing errors, and optimizing resource use. This technology adoption, she noted, is integral to Iraq's strategic plan to harness modern technologies for governmental and societal advancement.

Boosting Trade, Protection, and Revenue Collection

Hassan Al Ukaily, the General Customs Director-General, highlighted the Commission's commitment to its core functions of facilitating legitimate trade, ensuring protection, and enhancing revenue collection. The ASYCUDA system is expected to significantly contribute to enforcing government regulations on restrictions and prohibitions, thereby protecting consumers and the society at large from illicit materials, while also improving revenue control mechanisms. Previously applied at Baghdad International Airport/Cargo Customs, plans are underway to extend the system across all customs zones and centers in Iraq.

Partnership for Progress

The collaboration with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) for the implementation of ASYCUDA underscores a major leap towards automation and modernization of customs services in Iraq. With over 100 countries already utilizing the program, Iraq's engagement through a partnership agreement signed in 2021 sets a solid foundation for a comprehensive overhaul of its customs operations. The initiative, supported by an international team from UNCTAD, includes extensive training for Iraqi customs officials, ensuring a smooth transition and proficient management of the system.

As the ASYCUDA system takes root at Umm Qasr Port, its implications on the efficiency of customs operations and the broader goal of aligning with international standards are profound. This technological embrace not only signifies Iraq's commitment to modernization but also heralds a new era of enhanced governance, trade facilitation, and economic resilience. The successful implementation at Umm Qasr Port could well be the harbinger of further innovations and improvements across the nation's various sectors, paving the way for a future where technology and tradition blend in service of progress and prosperity.