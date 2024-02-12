Iran's President Extends Lunar New Year Wishes to China, Emphasizing Solidarity and Justice

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi extended his heartfelt Lunar New Year wishes to the Chinese people and their government, expressing hope for justice and the strengthening of ties between the two nations.

A New Year's Message of Solidarity

On the eve of the Chinese Spring Festival, President Raisi took to social media to convey his warm greetings, offering his best wishes for a prosperous and harmonious New Year. The message, written in Chinese, emphasized the age-old bond between the two ancient civilizations of Iran and China.

A Plea for Justice

Expressing a shared desire for a more equitable world, President Raisi offered a special message of solidarity to the "oppressed but strong" Palestinian people. He emphasized the importance of standing together in the pursuit of justice and peace, both for the Palestinians and for all people around the world.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

President Raisi also highlighted the significance of the Iran-China relationship, expressing his hope for the continued development of bilateral relations between the two nations. He emphasized the potential for greater cooperation and collaboration, citing the rich cultural heritage and shared values that unite the Iranian and Chinese people.

As we celebrate the arrival of the Lunar New Year, President Raisi's message serves as a reminder of the power of unity and the importance of working together to build a more just and peaceful world. In the spirit of the season, let us all take inspiration from this message and strive for greater understanding and cooperation among all nations.

In conclusion, President Ebrahim Raisi's Lunar New Year greetings to China not only expressed his wishes for a prosperous and harmonious year but also reaffirmed the strong bond between the two nations. By emphasizing the importance of justice and the continued development of bilateral relations, President Raisi's message serves as a call to action for greater unity, collaboration, and understanding in the year ahead.

