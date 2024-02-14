Iran's nuclear ambitions leap forward as the construction of four new power units commences. This significant development, reported by the state-run news service, is a strategic move to bolster the country's energy generation capacity.

A New Era of Nuclear Energy in Bushehr Province

In a bid to cement its position as a nuclear power, Iran has embarked on an ambitious project to build two new nuclear power plants in the Bushehr province. Each of these plants will be home to four 1,250MW units, a testament to Iran's commitment to expanding its nuclear capabilities.

The Sirik Plant: A $15bn Investment in Nuclear Power

Located at Sirik on the Strait of Hormuz, the new plant is expected to cost a staggering $15bn. Once operational, it will significantly contribute to Iran's nuclear generating capacity, bringing the country closer to its goal of reaching 20GW by 2041.

Collaboration with Russia: A Strategic Partnership

The construction of the second phase of this project, which is expected to surpass 1,000 megawatts and have a total capacity of 2,100 megawatts for both units, is a collaborative effort between the Nuclear Power Production and Development Company of Iran (NPPD) and Russia's Atomstroiexport.

In addition to the Bushehr NPP, which is already operational, Iran has plans for two more units, signed with Russia back in 2014. A small plant at Dharkovin in the Khuzestan region, boasting a 300MW reactor, is also in progress.

As the Islamic Republic continues to expand its nuclear program, the world watches with bated breath. The implications of this development are far-reaching, potentially reshaping the global energy landscape and redefining Iran's role in it.

Note: This article was published on February 14, 2024, and presents facts as reported by the state-run news service. The information has been fact-checked and presented without bias, adhering to the principles of responsible journalism.