Yemen’s Foreign Minister Recognizes Iran as Sole Supporter Amid Conflict

In a publicly televised interview, Yemen’s Foreign Minister, Hisham Sharaf, acknowledges Iran as the sole supporter of Yemen during their ongoing conflict. Sharaf underscores the absence of support from other nations while emphasizing Iran’s unique role in standing beside Yemen during times of aggression.

Iran’s Support in Yemen’s Struggle

Sharaf’s statement comes at a time when Yemen is facing a surge in violence from Iran-backed Huthi rebels. The rebels recently launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles towards international shipping in the Red Sea, a move that reportedly forced the US military to intervene. This transit route holds significant importance as it carries nearly 12% of global trade.

Sharaf’s acknowledgement of Iran’s support is a reflection of the increasing influence of Iran in the region, particularly with the Huthis. The US has recently imposed sanctions on individuals and entities facilitating Iranian financial aid to the Huthis, intensifying the conflict.

Ghasem Soleimani: A Significant Figure

During the interview, Sharaf also touched upon the late Gen. Ghasem Soleimani, a prominent figure known for backing resistance movements, particularly against Israeli occupation. Soleimani’s efforts have been widely recognized, with a Hamas leader referring to him as the ‘martyr of Quds’ (Jerusalem). This acknowledgment underscores Soleimani’s significant contributions and influence in the region.

The Impact of Iran’s Influence

The recognition of Iran’s role in supporting Yemen’s struggle against aggression comes amid escalating tensions in the region. Iran’s backing of the Huthis has led to an increase in attacks on commercial shipping vessels, prompting major shippers to reroute their vessels, resulting in economic implications such as increased insurance rates and stretched supply chains.

As the conflict continues, the recognition of Iran’s role in Yemen’s struggle is likely to have significant geopolitical implications. While Iran bolsters its influence in the region, the international community remains watchful and concerned about the potential for an escalation of the conflict.