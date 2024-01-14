US Asks Iran to Stay Out of Israel-Hamas Conflict, Claims Iranian President

In the cacophony of war cries and the ensuing devastation, a statement from the President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, has added another layer of complexity to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Raisi claims that the US, a staunch supporter of Israel, has asked Iran to refrain from intervening in the escalating crisis. This revelation emerged as part of a social media post, where Raisi stated, 'The US sent messages to the resistance axis, but faced a practical and public response in the field.'

Unfolding Crisis in Gaza

The Israel-Hamas conflict has escalated into a full-scale war. The genesis of this crisis lies in surprise cross-border raids launched by Hamas from Gaza, resulting in over 1,400 deaths and hundreds taken as hostages. Israel's retaliatory airstrikes on Gaza have further escalated casualties, with over 7,300 reported deaths and 18,500 injuries.

With the Israeli military blocking supply lines, including those for fundamental necessities like fuel and water, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is mounting. Hospitals are on the brink of power loss due to fuel scarcity, morphing into potential morgues. While human rights organizations warn of possible war crimes, Amnesty International is urging Israel to lift the blockade on Gaza.

The Resistance Axis: Iran and Hezbollah

The current conflict could potentially expand into a broader regional conflict, considering the close ties between Hamas, Iran, and the Lebanese political party and militant group, Hezbollah. Hezbollah has been explicit in its support for Hamas, and skirmishes along the border between Hezbollah and Israel have already been reported.

The international community, including the United Nations Security Council, is closely observing the situation. While the US has expressed its support for Israel, it has also allegedly reached out to Iran, asking the Islamic Republic to avoid taking action. The movement of two US aircraft carrier groups into the Mediterranean Sea signals Washington's intent to maintain a robust presence in the region.

Horrors of War: The Humanitarian Crisis

The human cost of this conflict is staggering. A communications blackout imposed by Israel has exacerbated the situation, making it difficult for aid to enter the territory and for people to seek help. Hospitals are overwhelmed, and there is growing concern for civilians trapped in the conflict zone. Calls for a humanitarian ceasefire are becoming increasingly urgent, as the international community is urged to intervene and help resolve the conflict.

