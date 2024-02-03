US Amps Up Actions against Iran-backed Militants: Strikes and Sanctions

On the heels of an escalating conflict, the United States has amplified its countermeasures against Iran-backed militants through a mix of military and non-military actions. The Biden administration, in a recent move, has sanctioned officials of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). A major military entity in Iran, the IRGC has significant influence domestically and has ties with various militant groups across the Middle East, including Hezbollah and Hamas. This punitive measure is a part of the broader U.S. strategy aimed at curtailing Iran's regional influence and its support to militant organizations.

Sanctions Targeting the IRGC

The Biden administration's sanctions specifically target individuals within the IRGC for their actions undermining the integrity of water utilities. The cyber arm of Iran’s IRGC and networks contributing to the Islamic Republic’s drone-weapon program are also under the scanner. High-ranking officials, along with four Iran- and Hong Kong-based entities supplying critical parts for Iran’s unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) programs, have been sanctioned. The sanctions are a response to the recent cyber operations by IRGC-affiliated actors and the use of Iranian-made UAVs by Iran-aligned militia groups and the Houthis in attacks on U.S. personnel and assets.

U.S. Strikes against Iran-backed Militants

Alongside sanctions, U.S. forces have launched multiple strikes against numerous Iranian-linked sites in Syria and Iraq. This retaliation followed a drone attack in Jordan that resulted in the death of three U.S. service members. The strikes primarily targeted the IRGC Quds Force and affiliated militia groups, destroying numerous facilities and causing casualties. The U.S. response may extend to include strikes on Iranian personnel and facilities in Syria and Iraq.

Combatting Illicit Trafficking of Iranian Oil

The US Justice Department has unsealed three federal cases as part of efforts to combat the illicit trafficking of Iranian oil that funds the IRGC. Seven defendants, including a leader within Iran's IRGC, are charged with terrorism sanctions evasion, fraud, and money laundering offenses in connection with their trafficking and selling of Iranian oil to government-affiliated buyers in China, Russia, and Syria. The US has seized $108 million used to fund the IRGC's Qods Force, and has sanctioned China Oil Petroleum Company Limited for its role in the oil trafficking network. These actions aim to strike at the core of the global oil smuggling network that Iran has built to fund its regime of terror and repression.