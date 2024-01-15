en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

Unearthed Akkadian Inscriptions Shed Light on Ancient Elamite Civilization

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:43 pm EST
Unearthed Akkadian Inscriptions Shed Light on Ancient Elamite Civilization

In a remarkable turn of events, archaeologists in the Dehloran Valley of Iran have unearthed a remarkable relic – a brick inscribed with the Akkadian script. This brick, along with other intricately patterned bricks, could potentially reveal secrets about the water supply system of the ancient Elamites, shedding light on the significant political and economic role of the ancient Garan site.

Unraveling Garan’s Historical Significance

The ancient site of Garan, nestled within the modern province of Ilam, was a crucial settlement on the western borders of Elamite civilization. Covering an area of 17 hectares, Garan is marked by a distinct cone-shaped elevation and several irregular mounds, a testament to its past grandeur. Recent findings hint at Garan’s pivotal role in regional politics and economy during the second millennium BC until the late Achaemenid period.

The Akkadian Script: A Glimpse into Elamite Civilization

The discovery of a brick bearing Akkadian inscriptions is a significant breakthrough. Although most of the inscriptions are eroded and challenging to decipher, one fragment contained partially readable words in Akkadian and depicted symbols representing a river, mountain, dam or embankment, and irrigation channels. This suggests a sophisticated water management system, underlining the advanced state of the Elamite civilization.

Elam: A Civilization Intricately Tied to Mesopotamia

Known to its inhabitants as Haltami or ‘those of the high country,’ Elam encompassed the Iranian Plateau stretching to the Zagros Mountains. Culturally tied to Mesopotamia, the Elamite language, which is not fully deciphered, was used alongside Akkadian and Old Persian during the Achaemenian Persian Empire. The language, documented in three historical periods, with the earliest writings dating from the middle of the 3rd millennium BC, remains a mystery to scholars, promising more revelations about this ancient civilization.

0
History Iran
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

History

See more
1 hour ago
Humanizing the Kamikaze: A Glimpse into Japan's WWII Pilots
Stepping into the Chiran Peace Museum and the Kanoya Air Base Museum in Kyushima, Japan, one is instantly enveloped in the poignant memories of the young Japanese kamikaze pilots from World War II. Aged as young as 16, these pilots embarked on suicide missions against US forces, leaving behind emotional letters to their families. The
Humanizing the Kamikaze: A Glimpse into Japan's WWII Pilots
Debunking Myths: The Truth Behind Mysterious Peruvian Artifacts
2 hours ago
Debunking Myths: The Truth Behind Mysterious Peruvian Artifacts
Bangladesh Bhavana Museum at Santiniketan Greenlit for Completion
2 hours ago
Bangladesh Bhavana Museum at Santiniketan Greenlit for Completion
Prof. Wojciech Roszkowski Honored as 'Patriot of the Year' at IX Patriot Day
1 hour ago
Prof. Wojciech Roszkowski Honored as 'Patriot of the Year' at IX Patriot Day
Wheeling Honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Interfaith Worship Service
1 hour ago
Wheeling Honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Interfaith Worship Service
Queen Mary of Denmark's Symbolic White Attire and the Historical Significance of Her Royal Jewels
2 hours ago
Queen Mary of Denmark's Symbolic White Attire and the Historical Significance of Her Royal Jewels
Latest Headlines
World News
Casper-Natrona Health Department: Ensuring Food Safety through Unannounced Inspections
33 seconds
Casper-Natrona Health Department: Ensuring Food Safety through Unannounced Inspections
Governor Yahaya Bello's Deposition of Local Monarch Sparks Controversy in Nigeria
55 seconds
Governor Yahaya Bello's Deposition of Local Monarch Sparks Controversy in Nigeria
Matthew Stafford's Resilience Shines Despite Graphic Injury During Wild Card Game
1 min
Matthew Stafford's Resilience Shines Despite Graphic Injury During Wild Card Game
BJP Criticizes Congress' 'Nyay Yatra', Urges Internal Rectification
1 min
BJP Criticizes Congress' 'Nyay Yatra', Urges Internal Rectification
Generation Z Challenges Online Rating Systems: A Quest for Authenticity
4 mins
Generation Z Challenges Online Rating Systems: A Quest for Authenticity
Vietnam's Communist Party Leader Nguyen Phu Trong Appears at National Assembly Amid Health Speculation
4 mins
Vietnam's Communist Party Leader Nguyen Phu Trong Appears at National Assembly Amid Health Speculation
Team Secret's Triumphant Farewell to Haven at PredatorLeague2024
4 mins
Team Secret's Triumphant Farewell to Haven at PredatorLeague2024
Don Pyke Steps Into CEO Role at West Coast Eagles, Signals New Era for the Club
9 mins
Don Pyke Steps Into CEO Role at West Coast Eagles, Signals New Era for the Club
New York Knicks' DiVincenzo and Flynn: A Resemblance Beyond the Court
9 mins
New York Knicks' DiVincenzo and Flynn: A Resemblance Beyond the Court
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
35 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
38 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
42 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
7 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app