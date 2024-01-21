The Silent March in Zahedan: A Reflection of Iran's Struggles

In the city of Zahedan, eastern Iran, an eerie hush has replaced the usual hum of life. The silence, however, is not devoid of voices. It's a silent march, a protest organized at the call of Mawlawi Abdel Hamid Ismail, the fiancé of 'Ahl al-Sunna'. But what has led to this silence, and what does it imply?

The Silent Cry for Justice

The silent march in Zahedan was not without purpose. The protesters, responding to the call of Mawlawi Abdel Hamid Ismail, were demanding the release of dozens detained after a Friday prayer session. Ismail, in his sermon, had addressed the Israel-Hamas conflict and the harrowing conditions in Gaza, urging worshippers to return home calmly and avoid any infiltrators. The plea, however, fell on deaf ears as security forces laid siege to the city, surrounding the Mekki Mosque and closing off some streets.

Amnesty International has since released a report chronicling the suppression of demonstrators in Baloch areas, including Zahedan. The report sheds light on the use of tear gas, water cannons, mass arrests, enforced disappearances, and other forms of mistreatment by security forces against peaceful demonstrators. Amnesty International has called on Iranian authorities to stop the illegal use of force, release detainees, and investigate these human rights violations.

A Struggle for Rights and Justice

The silent protest in Zahedan is not an isolated incident. It mirrors the widespread discontent with the Iranian authorities' handling of human rights issues, which is increasingly becoming a cause for international concern. The death of Armita Garavand, an Iranian teenager who slipped into a coma after an alleged confrontation with police over Iran's hijab law, has only deepened the concern. The incident has drawn parallels with the case of Mahsa Amini, another young woman who died in police custody for a similar reason.

These incidents have sparked a broader debate about women's rights in Iran. Several high-profile Iranian artists have publicly opposed the mandatory hijab law, questioning its legality and asserting that art and artists cannot be dictated to from above.

An International Standoff

While Iran grapples with its internal issues, the international community is not standing by idly. The United States, in an attempt to dismantle Hamas's funding network, has sanctioned members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). The U.S. Treasury Department has designated individuals and entities involved in financing and training Hamas militants, underscoring Iran's role in supporting Hamas and its proxies.

Meanwhile, Iran's ground forces have launched two days of exercises to test over 200 helicopters' flight readiness. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, in his address at the United Nations, warned that if Israel's retaliation against Hamas in Gaza doesn't end, the United States may not be spared from the conflict.

Amidst all this, the head of a newspaper in Tehran has been summoned to court following the publication of a poll on the Hijab and Chastity bill. The proposed bill seeks to penalize those opposing the mandatory hijab and the survey's publication has stirred controversy.

These events paint a picture of a country caught between internal strife and international relations, where the silent voices of Zahedan echo in the hallways of power, demanding justice, rights, and freedom.