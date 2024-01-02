en English
Iran

The Silent Crisis in Ilam: A Disturbing Surge in Suicide Rates

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:33 pm EST
The western Iranian province of Ilam is being swallowed by a growing shadow of despair. The city of Abdanan, in particular, has been the epicenter of a disturbing trend: an escalating suicide rate, with students forming a significant percentage of the victims. In less than two months, a chilling series of student suicides, notably four from the same neighborhood and school, using the same method, has gripped the city. Over the past year, Abdanan has witnessed more than 120 suicides, including 11 students between April and October.

An Unflinching Crisis

The crisis is severe, yet the responses of authorities have been disconcertingly dismissive. The director of education in Ilam has attempted to downplay the crisis, insisting that suicides are not occurring within school premises. However, this narrow view fails to recognize that the issues leading to these tragic events are rooted in a complex web of societal dynamics. The culprits often lurk in the corners of generational conflict, conservative familial opposition to liberal lifestyles, academic pressures, and the potential influence of violent online games.

A Cry for Help

Disconcertingly, the issue extends beyond students. Workers at a local petrochemical facility in the Chavar district, battling oppressive employment conditions, have also resorted to suicide as a form of protest. At least six workers have ended their lives at the plant in under two years. The authorities’ silence and punitive measures against dissenters have compounded the issue, ignoring the workers’ desperate pleas for change.

Despite the company’s denial of any correlation between the suicides and its employment practices, it has been revealed that the use of temporary contracts and low wages is a systemic problem. Ilam, bearing the burden of one of the highest extreme poverty rates, has been leading in suicide rates for almost three decades.

The Silent Specter of Statistics

Official statistics show a worrying national trend. Ilam’s suicide rate has spiked to 17.3 cases per 100,000 people, dwarfing the national average. Yet, instead of addressing these concerns head-on, authorities have been accused of concealing and manipulating statistics. This approach mirrors their treatment of other social grievances, leading to an escalation in the number of suicide cases. This statistical silence has raised serious concerns among social workers and the general public.

The crisis in Ilam serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for societal introspection and systemic change. It calls for a comprehensive approach, addressing not just the symptoms, but the root causes, and urging authorities to acknowledge the magnitude of the crisis instead of shrouding it in a veil of manipulated statistics.

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

