Terrorist Attack in Kerman, Iran: Over 84 Lives Lost; Pakistan Extends Solidarity

In an unfortunate turn of events, the city of Kerman in the Islamic Republic of Iran has been the victim of a terroristic onslaught, resulting in over 84 mortalities and numerous injuries. The attack was executed during a commemoration event for the deceased Iranian military commander, Qasem Soleimani, and has been claimed by ISIS, thereby sparking widespread consternation and an outpouring of shared grief across regional borders.

Detainment of Suspects and Ongoing Investigation

Following the heartrending incident, Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence has confirmed the apprehension of 35 ‘suicide terrorist operatives’ implicated in the attack. As part of an ongoing investigation, key individuals involved in the execution of the attack have been identified. The ministry is making concerted efforts to delve into the details, unearthing the truth behind this act of terrorism.

Pakistan’s Response: Empathy and Solidarity

In the wake of the incident, Zia, a figure not specified in the text, extended Pakistan’s solidarity with the victims and their families. Expressing profound grief and vehement condemnation of the attack, Zia’s response mirrors the sentiment shared by many across the globe. He empathized with the Iranian people, asserting that the shock and despair experienced by the Iranian populace resonates deeply with Pakistan. In a symbolic gesture, Zia recorded his condolences in a memorial book at the Iranian Consulate in Peshawar, exemplifying the bond between the two nations in times of adversity.

Criticism Towards Iranian Intelligence and Security

However, in the aftermath of the tragic incident, Iranian officials are facing mounting criticism for their alleged intelligence and security failure. The intelligence minister conceded that their efforts were inadequate, casting doubts on the regime’s ability to maintain public security. This has led to ridicule and mockery of the security and intelligence organs for their failure to foresee and prevent the horrifying bombings.