en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Iran

Terrorist Attack in Kerman, Iran: Over 84 Lives Lost; Pakistan Extends Solidarity

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:29 am EST
Terrorist Attack in Kerman, Iran: Over 84 Lives Lost; Pakistan Extends Solidarity

In an unfortunate turn of events, the city of Kerman in the Islamic Republic of Iran has been the victim of a terroristic onslaught, resulting in over 84 mortalities and numerous injuries. The attack was executed during a commemoration event for the deceased Iranian military commander, Qasem Soleimani, and has been claimed by ISIS, thereby sparking widespread consternation and an outpouring of shared grief across regional borders.

Detainment of Suspects and Ongoing Investigation

Following the heartrending incident, Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence has confirmed the apprehension of 35 ‘suicide terrorist operatives’ implicated in the attack. As part of an ongoing investigation, key individuals involved in the execution of the attack have been identified. The ministry is making concerted efforts to delve into the details, unearthing the truth behind this act of terrorism.

Pakistan’s Response: Empathy and Solidarity

In the wake of the incident, Zia, a figure not specified in the text, extended Pakistan’s solidarity with the victims and their families. Expressing profound grief and vehement condemnation of the attack, Zia’s response mirrors the sentiment shared by many across the globe. He empathized with the Iranian people, asserting that the shock and despair experienced by the Iranian populace resonates deeply with Pakistan. In a symbolic gesture, Zia recorded his condolences in a memorial book at the Iranian Consulate in Peshawar, exemplifying the bond between the two nations in times of adversity.

Criticism Towards Iranian Intelligence and Security

However, in the aftermath of the tragic incident, Iranian officials are facing mounting criticism for their alleged intelligence and security failure. The intelligence minister conceded that their efforts were inadequate, casting doubts on the regime’s ability to maintain public security. This has led to ridicule and mockery of the security and intelligence organs for their failure to foresee and prevent the horrifying bombings.

0
Iran Pakistan Terrorism
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Iran

See more
2 hours ago
Iran's Recruitment Drive in Yemen Stirs Discontent and International Concern
Iran is actively enlisting Yemenis to join its proxy Houthi militia in operations against Israel, offering a monthly stipend of $100 to thousands of recruits. This recruitment drive has triggered discontent within the Iranian Revolutionary Guard due to a significant pay disparity compared to Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon. Recruitment Drive and Discontent News of Iran’s
Iran's Recruitment Drive in Yemen Stirs Discontent and International Concern
Militant Groups Assert Aggressive Stances: Threats, Attacks, and Global Aspirations
14 hours ago
Militant Groups Assert Aggressive Stances: Threats, Attacks, and Global Aspirations
Iranian Navy Seizes U.S.-linked Oil Tanker: A New Tension in Maritime Conduct
14 hours ago
Iranian Navy Seizes U.S.-linked Oil Tanker: A New Tension in Maritime Conduct
Unrest and Upheaval: Iran's Brutality, Hate Crimes, and Global Tensions
4 hours ago
Unrest and Upheaval: Iran's Brutality, Hate Crimes, and Global Tensions
Significant Iranian Oil Smuggling Operation Busted in Sukkur
6 hours ago
Significant Iranian Oil Smuggling Operation Busted in Sukkur
Former Israeli Intelligence Official Deciphers Houthi Strike: A Challenge to Iran and Shift in U.S. Policy
9 hours ago
Former Israeli Intelligence Official Deciphers Houthi Strike: A Challenge to Iran and Shift in U.S. Policy
Latest Headlines
World News
Egypt's Presidential Decree Pardons Select Prisoners in Historic Move
51 seconds
Egypt's Presidential Decree Pardons Select Prisoners in Historic Move
PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan Faces Police Intrusion Amidst Crucial Legal Battle
2 mins
PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan Faces Police Intrusion Amidst Crucial Legal Battle
Cora Jade Injured During Match: Wrestling Community Holds Breath
2 mins
Cora Jade Injured During Match: Wrestling Community Holds Breath
Coventry City FC Condemns Offensive Banners, Pledges Action
2 mins
Coventry City FC Condemns Offensive Banners, Pledges Action
Tour D'Afrique 2024 and 31st Egyptian Marathon Commence in Egypt: A Sporting Celebration
3 mins
Tour D'Afrique 2024 and 31st Egyptian Marathon Commence in Egypt: A Sporting Celebration
Sussex Cricket Announces Captains for 2024 Season: A Strategic Move Towards Ambitious Goals
3 mins
Sussex Cricket Announces Captains for 2024 Season: A Strategic Move Towards Ambitious Goals
Young Cheerleader from Swanzey Earns Spot on U.S. National Team
3 mins
Young Cheerleader from Swanzey Earns Spot on U.S. National Team
High School Basketball: Preble Shawnee's Mason Shrout Hits Career Milestone
3 mins
High School Basketball: Preble Shawnee's Mason Shrout Hits Career Milestone
Babangida Advocates for Two-Party State in Nigeria
3 mins
Babangida Advocates for Two-Party State in Nigeria
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app