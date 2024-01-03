en English
Iran

Terrorist Attack Claims Lives at Soleimani Commemoration in Iran

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 10:54 am EST
Terrorist Attack Claims Lives at Soleimani Commemoration in Iran

In a cruel twist of fate, commemorations for the revered Iranian General Qassem Soleimani turned into a bloody spectacle, claiming at least 103 lives and leaving over 140 individuals injured. The incident unfolded in Kerman, approximately 820 kilometers southeast of Tehran, where twin explosions targeted the crowd gathered to mark the fourth anniversary of the general’s demise.

Attack Shrouded in Mystery

The true culprits behind the attack remain unknown, with no group stepping forward to claim responsibility. The attack took place near the Saheb al-Zaman mosque and Gen. Soleimani’s grave, casting a dark shadow over the anniversary of his killing in a US drone strike. In the aftermath of the attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences, condemning the attacks as ‘shocking in cruelty and cynicism’.

Iran’s History of Terror Attacks

This latest attack is another grim addition to Iran’s history of targeted violence. Various militant and terrorist groups have singled out the nation in the past, posing significant security challenges. The attack has not only impacted the local community but has also raised broader concerns about national security in Iran. The government’s response to the incident and measures to prevent future attacks will be crucial in the days to come.

Remembering General Soleimani

General Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force, was a prominent figure in the country. His death in 2020 resulted in large processions and widespread protests against the United States. The recent attack at his commemoration event further underscores the volatile state of affairs in the region. As Iran grapples with the aftermath of this tragedy, the world watches, waiting for the unveiling of the true culprits and the steps the nation will take in response.

Iran Terrorism
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

