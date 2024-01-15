Tehran Hosts International Conference on ‘Operation al-Aqsa Storm’

Iran’s capital, Tehran, recently played host to a significant international conference titled ‘Operation al-Aqsa Storm.’ This notable gathering brought together an array of officials and representatives from around the globe, all united by a common purpose: to delve into the implications and outcomes of the operation, focusing on its geopolitical, military, and social impacts on the region and beyond.

Conference Overview and Purpose

Attended by Muslim scholars, researchers, and other prominent religious figures from over 150 countries, the conference was held under the auspices of the World Forum for Approximation of Islamic Religions. The Secretary-General, Hamid Shahriari, noted that the event had drawn a high level of interest from renowned scholars. One of the conference’s main goals was to shed light on the resistance against Israel’s assaults on the Gaza Strip.

Key Speakers and Discussions

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi addressed the conference, asserting that the Zionist regime and its backers had suffered a defeat. This sentiment was echoed in his support for Gazans and resistance factions that have developed substantial combat capabilities. The conference also served as a venue to mark 100 days since the ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ attack on southern Israel.

International Perspective and Response

The United States, while not directly involved in the conference, sent a private message to Tehran regarding Iran-backed Huthi rebels implicated in attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea. New sanctions were also announced by the U.S. Treasury Department on two companies based in Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates, part of a broader attempt to crack down on the financial network funding the Huthi rebels.

While the specific details of the conference discussions and outcomes were not disclosed, it was evident that the event served as a pivotal platform for dialogue and exchange among key international actors concerned with the stability and future of Middle Eastern affairs.