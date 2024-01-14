en English
Agriculture

Tehran Commerce Chamber Sets the Stage for Agricultural Reforms

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:25 am EST
In a significant gathering in Tehran, the Agriculture and Processing Industries Committee of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA) convened a meeting to address the challenges plaguing the agricultural and processing sectors. The meeting saw the presence of prominent figures such as Alireza Peyman-Pak, deputy agriculture minister for trade and market regulating, Ahmad Khani Nozari, deputy agriculture minister for commercial affairs, Ataollah Ashrafi Esfahani, chairman of TCCIMA’s Agriculture and Processing Industries Committee, and Kaveh Zargaran, chairman of TCCIMA’s Trade Development and Facilitation Committee.

Addressing the Challenges in Agriculture and Processing Industries

The primary objective of the meeting was to delve into the issues associated with the agricultural and processing units. The topics of discussion ranged from the dearth of a robust system for information dissemination to the onerous foreign currency obligations for agricultural products. The meeting also emphasized the need for forging a stronger alliance with TCCIMA to expedite the resolution of these issues.

Proposing the Creation of a Secretariat

Alireza Peyman-Pak underscored the necessity for a system that enhances information dissemination and problem resolution within the industry. He proposed the establishment of a secretariat to facilitate direct interaction with unions and associations, thereby streamlining the process of addressing their challenges.

Stance on Foreign Currency Obligations

Peyman-Pak also addressed concerns regarding the foreign currency obligations for agricultural products. He emphasized that while the Agriculture Ministry does not hold authority over foreign currency obligations, concerted efforts are being undertaken to negotiate more favorable rates. He also hinted at bolstering trade cooperation with Eurasian countries as a means to manage imports and conserve foreign exchange without negatively affecting production.

author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

