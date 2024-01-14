Tehran Commerce Chamber Sets the Stage for Agricultural Reforms

In a significant gathering in Tehran, the Agriculture and Processing Industries Committee of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA) convened a meeting to address the challenges plaguing the agricultural and processing sectors. The meeting saw the presence of prominent figures such as Alireza Peyman-Pak, deputy agriculture minister for trade and market regulating, Ahmad Khani Nozari, deputy agriculture minister for commercial affairs, Ataollah Ashrafi Esfahani, chairman of TCCIMA’s Agriculture and Processing Industries Committee, and Kaveh Zargaran, chairman of TCCIMA’s Trade Development and Facilitation Committee.

Addressing the Challenges in Agriculture and Processing Industries

The primary objective of the meeting was to delve into the issues associated with the agricultural and processing units. The topics of discussion ranged from the dearth of a robust system for information dissemination to the onerous foreign currency obligations for agricultural products. The meeting also emphasized the need for forging a stronger alliance with TCCIMA to expedite the resolution of these issues.

Proposing the Creation of a Secretariat

Alireza Peyman-Pak underscored the necessity for a system that enhances information dissemination and problem resolution within the industry. He proposed the establishment of a secretariat to facilitate direct interaction with unions and associations, thereby streamlining the process of addressing their challenges.

Stance on Foreign Currency Obligations

Peyman-Pak also addressed concerns regarding the foreign currency obligations for agricultural products. He emphasized that while the Agriculture Ministry does not hold authority over foreign currency obligations, concerted efforts are being undertaken to negotiate more favorable rates. He also hinted at bolstering trade cooperation with Eurasian countries as a means to manage imports and conserve foreign exchange without negatively affecting production.