en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Iran

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei Advocates for Gender Equality in Household Chores

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:43 am EST
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei Advocates for Gender Equality in Household Chores

The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei, has made a resounding statement regarding gender roles and responsibilities in the realm of household chores. In a departure from traditional norms, Khamenei asserted that domestic duties should not be seen as the exclusive province of women. This perspective, he pointed out, is a misguided notion that needs to be rectified, advocating for an equitable distribution of such tasks among family members, irrespective of their gender.

Challenging Traditional Perceptions

In societies where women are often shouldered with a larger share of domestic responsibilities, including Iran, the Ayatollah’s remarks confront entrenched perceptions of gender roles. He emphasized the importance of mutual understanding and cooperation within the family unit, underscoring that the division of labor at home should be based on collaboration. His statement advocates for a progressive approach to family dynamics and the distribution of household tasks, fostering a spirit of partnership and equality.

Political Landscape and Women’s Rights

Amidst a political landscape where the Supreme Leader has been urging for high voter turnout in the upcoming March elections, despite allegations of unfair disqualification of Reformist politicians, Khamenei’s remarks on gender roles hold significant weight. Former Reformist President Mohammad Khatami has raised questions on the regime’s legitimacy, asserting that a political regime can only be justified when it respects human dignity and gender equality.

Impact on Public Discourse

As the Supreme Leader, Khamenei’s words play a crucial role in shaping public discourse in Iran and beyond. His comments on the Western approach to women’s issues, asserting that it primarily focuses on profit and pleasure-seeking, have sparked debates on women’s rights and global perspectives. This discourse serves as a reminder of the influence of political figures like Khamenei on societal attitudes and beliefs.

0
Iran
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Funeral Procession for Assassinated IRGC Commander Stokes Tensions in Middle East

By BNN Correspondents

U.S. Forces Intercept Major Houthi Assault in the Red Sea

By BNN Correspondents

Iran-Hamas Dispute: Unveiling the Complexity of Terrorism Sponsorship

By BNN Correspondents

Tehran Voices Demand for Military Action Against Israel Amid Rising Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

IAEA Reports Iran Increases Highly Enriched Uranium Production ...
@Energy · 4 hours
IAEA Reports Iran Increases Highly Enriched Uranium Production ...
heart comment 0
Assassination of Top Iranian Military Advisor in Damascus Stirs Geopolitical Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

Assassination of Top Iranian Military Advisor in Damascus Stirs Geopolitical Landscape
IRGC Chief Hossein Salami Affirms Iran’s Support for Palestinian Resistance Amid Heightened Tensions

By Momen Zellmi

IRGC Chief Hossein Salami Affirms Iran's Support for Palestinian Resistance Amid Heightened Tensions
Iran Triples Highly Enriched Uranium Production, Sparks Global Concern – IAEA Report

By BNN Correspondents

Iran Triples Highly Enriched Uranium Production, Sparks Global Concern - IAEA Report
Iran Condemns Assassination of Senior Military Advisor Seyyed Razi Mousavi

By BNN Correspondents

Iran Condemns Assassination of Senior Military Advisor Seyyed Razi Mousavi
Latest Headlines
World News
China Dramatically Reduces Infectious Disease Reporting Time
1 min
China Dramatically Reduces Infectious Disease Reporting Time
Xi Jinping's Address at Foreign Affairs Conference Underscores China's International Relations Focus
3 mins
Xi Jinping's Address at Foreign Affairs Conference Underscores China's International Relations Focus
Tony Blair's Unfulfilled Vision: Relocating Wimbledon FC to Belfast
3 mins
Tony Blair's Unfulfilled Vision: Relocating Wimbledon FC to Belfast
Ex-President Edgar Lungu Challenges Court's Jurisdiction on His Eligibility
3 mins
Ex-President Edgar Lungu Challenges Court's Jurisdiction on His Eligibility
Karnataka Minister Demands Urgent Report on Encroachment of Wakf Properties, Warns of Stern Action Against Malpractice
3 mins
Karnataka Minister Demands Urgent Report on Encroachment of Wakf Properties, Warns of Stern Action Against Malpractice
ECP Dismisses Plea to Remove Interim Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad; Upholds Political Affiliation
5 mins
ECP Dismisses Plea to Remove Interim Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad; Upholds Political Affiliation
Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Boy's Life at South Australia's Ethel Beach
5 mins
Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Boy's Life at South Australia's Ethel Beach
Navigating Recent Developments in Uganda: Accidents, Politics, and Hope
5 mins
Navigating Recent Developments in Uganda: Accidents, Politics, and Hope
Nassalam Dominates at the 2023 Welsh Grand National Despite Challenging Conditions
5 mins
Nassalam Dominates at the 2023 Welsh Grand National Despite Challenging Conditions
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
7 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
17 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
5 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app