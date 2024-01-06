en English
State-of-the-Art Steel Pipe Factory Inaugurated in Iran, Bolstering Industrial Growth and Job Creation

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:17 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:24 am EST
State-of-the-Art Steel Pipe Factory Inaugurated in Iran, Bolstering Industrial Growth and Job Creation

Unveiling a new chapter in Iran’s industrial landscape, a state-of-the-art manufacturing unit for seamless steel pipes has been inaugurated in the heart of Hidaj, nestled in the Central District of Abhar County, Zanjan province. Covering a sprawling 20 hectares, the factory stands as the largest and most technologically advanced facility of its kind in the nation.

Industrial Growth and Employment Opportunities

The factory’s establishment, apart from being a testament to the country’s industrial growth, has emerged as a significant fountainhead of employment. The facility has directly generated 1,000 jobs, while indirectly facilitating an additional 3,000. This large-scale job creation underscores the factory’s overarching impact on the region’s socio-economic fabric.

(Read Also: Iran Faces Wave of Public Discontent Due to Economic Woes and Government Inaction)

A Presidential Affair

The inauguration of the factory coincides with the second round of provincial tours undertaken by the Iranian president and his administration. The president’s maiden stop was Zanjan province, marking an auspicious beginning to the tour. The establishment of this factory during the president’s visit is indicative of the government’s unwavering commitment to economic development and industrial support.

(Read Also: Iran Mourns as Bombing at Soleimani’s Memorial Sparks Security Fears)

Fostering a Strong Industrial Sector

The factory fortifies Iran’s steel industry, contributing to the country’s standing in the global market. The seamless steel pipes produced here are envisaged to cater to various sectors, including oil, gas, and water transportation. The inauguration of such a significant facility reaffirms the government’s focus on bolstering the industrial sector and creating sustainable jobs, thereby propelling the nation toward a more prosperous future.

Business Economy Iran
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

