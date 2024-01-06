State-of-the-Art Steel Pipe Factory Inaugurated in Iran, Bolstering Industrial Growth and Job Creation

Unveiling a new chapter in Iran’s industrial landscape, a state-of-the-art manufacturing unit for seamless steel pipes has been inaugurated in the heart of Hidaj, nestled in the Central District of Abhar County, Zanjan province. Covering a sprawling 20 hectares, the factory stands as the largest and most technologically advanced facility of its kind in the nation.

Industrial Growth and Employment Opportunities

The factory’s establishment, apart from being a testament to the country’s industrial growth, has emerged as a significant fountainhead of employment. The facility has directly generated 1,000 jobs, while indirectly facilitating an additional 3,000. This large-scale job creation underscores the factory’s overarching impact on the region’s socio-economic fabric.

A Presidential Affair

The inauguration of the factory coincides with the second round of provincial tours undertaken by the Iranian president and his administration. The president’s maiden stop was Zanjan province, marking an auspicious beginning to the tour. The establishment of this factory during the president’s visit is indicative of the government’s unwavering commitment to economic development and industrial support.

Fostering a Strong Industrial Sector

The factory fortifies Iran’s steel industry, contributing to the country’s standing in the global market. The seamless steel pipes produced here are envisaged to cater to various sectors, including oil, gas, and water transportation. The inauguration of such a significant facility reaffirms the government’s focus on bolstering the industrial sector and creating sustainable jobs, thereby propelling the nation toward a more prosperous future.

