Spanish National Santiago Sanchez Cogedor Returns Home After 15-Month Detention in Iran

On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, after a 15-month confinement in Iran, Santiago Sanchez Cogedor, a Spanish national, returned to his home soil, Madrid. Sanchez Cogedor was detained in Iran in October 2022 while on a solo walking expedition to Qatar for the men’s soccer World Cup. His arrest followed a visit to the tomb of Mahsa Amini, a symbol of resistance against Iran’s Islamic dress codes. Iran’s embassy to Spain announced his release, marking a significant moment in the diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Unforeseen Detention and A Symbol of Resistance

Sanchez Cogedor’s arrest was unexpected and occurred during his visit to the tomb of Mahsa Amini. Amini’s death while in custody of Iran’s morality police had triggered widespread protests in Iran over the country’s stringent Islamic dress codes. Her story resonated with many, turning her into a symbol of resistance and defiance against the enforced wearing of the hijab.

A Homecoming Marked by Relief and Gratitude

Sanchez Cogedor’s return to Madrid was a moment of immense relief and joy for his friends and family. Welcomed at Barajas airport on the outskirts of Madrid, the Spanish soccer fan expressed his disbelief and relief at being back home. During a brief interaction with reporters at the airport, he acknowledged the fortune of being born in Spain, a country known for its commitment to human rights and personal freedoms.

A Symbolic Diploma and the Continued Struggle

Sanchez Cogedor refrained from making political comments during his short press interaction. However, he shared a symbolic ‘diploma’ he received from his fellow prisoners in Iran, a testament to his resilience and ability to ‘pass the test of life.’ His release, however, throws light on the grim reality of the nine other Western nationals still being held in Iran. Accusations have been made by various governments and NGOs, who claim Tehran uses these detainees as bargaining chips for their own nationals.