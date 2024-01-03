en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Spanish National Santiago Sanchez Cogedor Returns Home After 15-Month Detention in Iran

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
Spanish National Santiago Sanchez Cogedor Returns Home After 15-Month Detention in Iran

On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, after a 15-month confinement in Iran, Santiago Sanchez Cogedor, a Spanish national, returned to his home soil, Madrid. Sanchez Cogedor was detained in Iran in October 2022 while on a solo walking expedition to Qatar for the men’s soccer World Cup. His arrest followed a visit to the tomb of Mahsa Amini, a symbol of resistance against Iran’s Islamic dress codes. Iran’s embassy to Spain announced his release, marking a significant moment in the diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Unforeseen Detention and A Symbol of Resistance

Sanchez Cogedor’s arrest was unexpected and occurred during his visit to the tomb of Mahsa Amini. Amini’s death while in custody of Iran’s morality police had triggered widespread protests in Iran over the country’s stringent Islamic dress codes. Her story resonated with many, turning her into a symbol of resistance and defiance against the enforced wearing of the hijab.

A Homecoming Marked by Relief and Gratitude

Sanchez Cogedor’s return to Madrid was a moment of immense relief and joy for his friends and family. Welcomed at Barajas airport on the outskirts of Madrid, the Spanish soccer fan expressed his disbelief and relief at being back home. During a brief interaction with reporters at the airport, he acknowledged the fortune of being born in Spain, a country known for its commitment to human rights and personal freedoms.

A Symbolic Diploma and the Continued Struggle

Sanchez Cogedor refrained from making political comments during his short press interaction. However, he shared a symbolic ‘diploma’ he received from his fellow prisoners in Iran, a testament to his resilience and ability to ‘pass the test of life.’ His release, however, throws light on the grim reality of the nine other Western nationals still being held in Iran. Accusations have been made by various governments and NGOs, who claim Tehran uses these detainees as bargaining chips for their own nationals.

0
Human Rights Iran Spain
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

IRC to Offer Transitional Case Management for Asylum Seekers in NYC: A New Era in Aid

By Waqas Arain

Gaza's Public Spaces: From Community Hubs to Memorials of Conflict

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Inter-American Commission on Human Rights Welcomes New Commissioners

By BNN Correspondents

Myanmar: The Escalating Conflict in Rakhine State and the Humanitarian Crisis

By Muhammad Jawad

Rhys Williams' Inspiring Battle with Epidermolysis Bullosa Comes to a ...
@Health · 20 mins
Rhys Williams' Inspiring Battle with Epidermolysis Bullosa Comes to a ...
heart comment 0
ACASA Broadens Mission Scope to Include Human Trafficking Victims

By Dil Bar Irshad

ACASA Broadens Mission Scope to Include Human Trafficking Victims
One Life Release: A Vigil Reveals Contrasting Plights of Children

By BNN Correspondents

One Life Release: A Vigil Reveals Contrasting Plights of Children
Rising Tide of Nepalese Women Migrants: Hope, Risk, and the Need for Protection

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Rising Tide of Nepalese Women Migrants: Hope, Risk, and the Need for Protection
Unmasking Anti-conversion and Blasphemy Laws: Greg Kelley on the Global Christian Persecution

By BNN Correspondents

Unmasking Anti-conversion and Blasphemy Laws: Greg Kelley on the Global Christian Persecution
Latest Headlines
World News
CPI(M) Accuses BJP Member of Land Seizure Attempt; University VC Jailed for Attempted Murder
12 seconds
CPI(M) Accuses BJP Member of Land Seizure Attempt; University VC Jailed for Attempted Murder
MAC and Western Big 6 Basketball Standings: North Scott and Quincy Lead Boys' Teams, Davenport North and Galesburg Rule Girls' Court
28 seconds
MAC and Western Big 6 Basketball Standings: North Scott and Quincy Lead Boys' Teams, Davenport North and Galesburg Rule Girls' Court
Trey Poole Takes Over as Full-Time Spotter for Chase Elliott
28 seconds
Trey Poole Takes Over as Full-Time Spotter for Chase Elliott
East Texas Announces Array of Sports-Related Developments and Events
34 seconds
East Texas Announces Array of Sports-Related Developments and Events
New Zealand Government Fast Tracks Reforms: Fair Pay Agreements Repealed and More
4 mins
New Zealand Government Fast Tracks Reforms: Fair Pay Agreements Repealed and More
49ers' McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo's Engagement Amidst an Eventful NFL Season
4 mins
49ers' McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo's Engagement Amidst an Eventful NFL Season
Four-Star Offensive Tackle Jaylan Beckley Anticipates Clemson's Elite Junior Day
4 mins
Four-Star Offensive Tackle Jaylan Beckley Anticipates Clemson's Elite Junior Day
Reggie Bush Disappointed Over Chargers' Relocation: A Missed Opportunity for San Diego
4 mins
Reggie Bush Disappointed Over Chargers' Relocation: A Missed Opportunity for San Diego
Cameron Young Teams Up with New Caddie Wayne De Haas for Sentry 2024
4 mins
Cameron Young Teams Up with New Caddie Wayne De Haas for Sentry 2024
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app