Iran

Spanish National Santiago Sánchez Cogedor Released from Iranian Custody

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
Spanish National Santiago Sánchez Cogedor Released from Iranian Custody

Spanish national, Santiago Sánchez Cogedor, has returned to Madrid after spending 15 months in an Iranian prison. Detained in Iran while traveling to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he was accused of espionage following his act of photographing Mahsa Amini’s grave, a woman whose death in police custody ignited protests against Iran’s Islamic dress code. His release came as a relief to his family, friends, and the Spanish government.

Arrest and Accusations

Sánchez Cogedor, a passionate football supporter, had embarked on a solo journey to Qatar to cheer for Spain’s team in the World Cup. However, his trek was halted in October 2022 when he was arrested in Iran. His crime was photographing the grave of Amini, an act that drew the ire of Iran’s authorities and led to accusations of espionage.

A Test of Resilience

After 15 grueling months in an Iranian prison, Sánchez Cogedor returned home, expressing gratitude for being born in a country like Spain. He displayed a ‘diploma’ presented to him by fellow prisoners, acknowledging his resilience during his time behind bars.

Release and Homecoming

Upon his release, the Spanish embassy in Iran announced Sánchez Cogedor’s homecoming. His parents, overwhelmed with relief, thanked the Spanish ambassador to Iran for his efforts in securing their son’s release. Sánchez Cogedor, refusing to comment on politics, is already planning his next adventure, possibly in Africa.

author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

