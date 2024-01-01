Spanish National Santiago Sanchez Cogedor Released From Detention in Iran

Spanish national Santiago Sanchez Cogedor, detained in Iran since October 2022, has been released, marking an end to a saga that enveloped two nations and cast a spotlight on the volatile political climate in Iran. The news was confirmed by the Iranian Embassy in Spain, which emphasized the friendly relations between the two countries and assured that the release was conducted in accordance with the law.

A Journey Interrupted

Sanchez Cogedor embarked on a foot journey to Qatar for the World Cup, a quest that took an unexpected turn when he was arrested in Iran. His family lost all contact with him weeks before the tournament started, fueling speculations and worries about his safety.

Context of the Arrest

The arrest took place amid a tumultuous period in Iran, characterized by widespread protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini. Amini was arrested for allegedly violating hijab laws and her death became a symbol of the movement against enforced hijab wearing. This period saw heavy repression, hundreds of deaths, and thousands of arrests, with Sanchez Cogedor’s arrest being a part of this chaotic timeline.

Western Nationals in Iran

Iran has been accused of using Western nationals as bargaining chips, and despite the release of Sanchez Cogedor, more than ten are still held. This practice has drawn widespread criticism and has been a significant point of contention in Iran’s relationships with Western countries.

A Return Celebrated

The Spanish royal house celebrated the return of Sanchez Cogedor, a testament to the relief and joy his release brought to his home country. The incident, while resolved, leaves a lasting impact on the narrative of foreign nationals in Iran and the ongoing struggle for civil liberties in the country.