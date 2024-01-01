en English
Human Rights

Spanish National Santiago Sanchez Cogedor Released From Detention in Iran

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:37 am EST
Spanish National Santiago Sanchez Cogedor Released From Detention in Iran

Spanish national Santiago Sanchez Cogedor, detained in Iran since October 2022, has been released, marking an end to a saga that enveloped two nations and cast a spotlight on the volatile political climate in Iran. The news was confirmed by the Iranian Embassy in Spain, which emphasized the friendly relations between the two countries and assured that the release was conducted in accordance with the law.

A Journey Interrupted

Sanchez Cogedor embarked on a foot journey to Qatar for the World Cup, a quest that took an unexpected turn when he was arrested in Iran. His family lost all contact with him weeks before the tournament started, fueling speculations and worries about his safety.

Context of the Arrest

The arrest took place amid a tumultuous period in Iran, characterized by widespread protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini. Amini was arrested for allegedly violating hijab laws and her death became a symbol of the movement against enforced hijab wearing. This period saw heavy repression, hundreds of deaths, and thousands of arrests, with Sanchez Cogedor’s arrest being a part of this chaotic timeline.

Western Nationals in Iran

Iran has been accused of using Western nationals as bargaining chips, and despite the release of Sanchez Cogedor, more than ten are still held. This practice has drawn widespread criticism and has been a significant point of contention in Iran’s relationships with Western countries.

A Return Celebrated

The Spanish royal house celebrated the return of Sanchez Cogedor, a testament to the relief and joy his release brought to his home country. The incident, while resolved, leaves a lasting impact on the narrative of foreign nationals in Iran and the ongoing struggle for civil liberties in the country.

Human Rights Iran Spain
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

