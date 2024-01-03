Significant Surge in Port Operations Marks New Records

The port operations have witnessed a significant uptick, with a 47 percent growth in goods loading and unloading compared to the same period last year, according to Mohammad Ali Mousapour. This surge in activity has largely been driven by the development of infrastructure for grain storage at the port, which is anticipated to set new records in cargo handling by March 20, 2024.

Port’s Share in Sea Trade

As per Mousapour, the port currently holds a 59 percent share in sea trade on the Caspian Sea, highlighting its strategic importance. The port has also witnessed a considerable rise in imports, largely due to private sector investments in silos and covered storage facilities, bolstering its operational efficiency. The port’s strategic location within the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) has also been a significant advantage, facilitating trade and commerce.

Prospects of Increased Exports

The establishment of a green customs line with Makhachkala Port is expected to pave the way for increased exports. This initiative is likely to further enhance the port’s operational efficiency and trade capacity, fostering growth and development. The port’s progress is indicative of the robust infrastructure and strategic measures implemented to enhance its capabilities and capacities.

Looking Forward

As the port continues to expand and modernize, it is poised to play a pivotal role in the region’s trade and commerce. Its strategic location, coupled with the ongoing improvements and investments, make it well-positioned to handle the anticipated increase in cargo traffic. The port’s growth is not only a testament to its operational efficiency but also underscores its crucial role in boosting the region’s economy.