Scripted Selves: Zahra Yazdani's Thought-Provoking Exhibition at Latitude 28 Gallery

In the heart of India's bustling capital, New Delhi, Latitude 28 Gallery is hosting a thought-provoking exhibition by Iranian photographer Zahra Yazdani. Titled "Scripted Selves: Sutures of Signs and Symbols," the collection, curated by Manan Shah, invites viewers on an evocative journey through the lens of Yazdani's analogue camera.

Advertisment

A Dance of Light, Shadows, and Darkness

Yazdani's photographs masterfully manipulate light, shadows, and darkness to explore the erotic and the uncomfortable. Her images of performing bodies tantalize the viewer, hinting at the abject and the grotesque. By experimenting with double exposure techniques in a traditional darkroom setup, Yazdani constructs chimeric beings, often devoid of faces, that challenge our perceptions of identity and representation.

The Surgery Room: An Allegory of the Photographer's Gaze

Advertisment

The artist draws a powerful analogy between the surgery room and the photographer's gaze. In this space, the photographer assumes the role of a surgeon, piercing, cutting, stitching, and disemboweling her subjects. The exhibition features two distinct chapters, "The Black Room" and "The Pink Elephant," each offering a unique perspective on the human form and its relationship to the environment.

The Black Room and The Pink Elephant

"The Black Room" serves as a metaphor for the camera itself – a sealed black compartment that captures and preserves moments in time. In this series, Yazdani's large format camera creates striking images that evoke a sense of confinement and introspection. Conversely, "The Pink Elephant" showcases softer photographs of bodies attuned to domestic space, providing a delicate counterpoint to the stark intensity of "The Black Room."

As we navigate the complex narratives woven by Zahra Yazdani's "Scripted Selves: Sutures of Signs and Symbols," we are reminded of the power of photography to challenge, provoke, and inspire. The exhibition, which runs until the end of February 2024, is a must-see for anyone interested in exploring the boundaries of artistic expression and the human condition.